Flash quotes: Slovenia media call

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation12 January 2022, 18:00

Debrecen, 12 January - Quotes from Slovenia coach Ljubomir Vranjes (SWE), goalkeeper Joze Baznik (SLO) and left back Borut Mackovsek (SLO) at a media call on Wednesday

Ljubomir Vranjes (SWE) - coach

On the first match against North Macedonia:

"We are preparing for the match very well. We have one more player less as Aljaz Panjtar tested positive [for Covid-19]. Everyone else is ready and we can’t wait for the first match to start.

"We are playing against a very good opponent. They have progressed a lot in last year, and strong defence and good goalkeepers. In attack, with one of the most experienced and most dangerous players at the Championship, [Kiril] Lazarov, they sure have their strengths. But also, they have their weaknesses which we are aware of."

On the coach-player role of Kiril Lazarov (MKD):

"I was never a player and a coach at the same time. I think it’s very difficult task as you already have a responsibility only from one role. I don’t know how he is going to do that."

Joze Baznik (SLO) - goalkeeper

On his debut at the EHF EURO:

"It’s great to be part of this team at the EHF EURO. I want for us to play as best as we can and to show what we are capable of. I don’t have any pressure."

Borut Mackovsek (SLO) - left back

On team spirit:

"These are challenging times, however the atmosphere in the team is great. I think we have the quality to play against the best. We will give our best in every match and try to win."

