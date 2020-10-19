Flawless Aalborg challenged by Kiel in MOTW

Aalborg Håndbold will have their winning streak put to a serious test when THW Kiel come to Denmark for the Match of the Week in round 5 of the EHF Champions League Men.

The match is scheduled for Wednesday at 18:45 CEST and will be streamed live on EHFTV with English commentary from Tom O'Brannagain.

The MOTW tag further includes extensive on-court and behind-the-scenes coverage on EHF's social media channels before, during and after the game.

Aalborg have never started better

Playing in their sixth EHF Champions League campaign, Aalborg have never started better into a new season.

The Danish champions racked up consecutive wins against RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko, Motor Zaporozhye, HC PPD Zagreb and HBC Nantes.

Head coach Stefan Madsen’s side are one of only three teams, alongside Barça and Telekom Veszprém HC, with a perfect winning record after four rounds.

Kiel won two games by a double-digit margin

Kiel suffered a surprise home defeat against Nantes but won their other two games, against Celje and Zagreb, both by a double-digit margin.

Currently sitting in fourth, the team from head coach Filip Jicha will be eager to hand Aalborg their first defeat of the season.

History might be in Kiel’s favour, as they won both previous duels with Aalborg in the EHF Champions League, in the group phase of the 2017/18 season.