More handball than ever before with the EHF European League

The time has come for the main stage of Europe’s new-look second-tier competition to make its long-awaited debut on the court, as the EHF European League Men group phase hits arenas across the continent this week.

Fans around the world can expect more handball than ever before, with 24 teams from 17 nations battling it out for a place in the Last 16.

With a host of high-profile teams lining up in the group phase, a tough, intense and competitive 10 weeks of competition lie ahead, with more goals, more saves and more passion guaranteed.

Feel the power

The EHF European League, which was launched as part of the rebranding process over the summer, comes with a new format and a new corporate identity.

The new, orange-coloured logo is an abstract version of the letter ‘E’ (which stands for Europe and the EHF), rotating around the sides of a pentagon – the shape referenced through all EHF club competitions.

The logo and brand sound symbolise the energy, toughness and intensity that transform from the action on court and the performance of the teams to the visual presentation of the new competition.

The seasonal theme for the competition, more handball than ever before, will be visible in online and on-site communication and will place all activations under one roof.

The perfect start

The countdown to the first group phase ball being thrown is well and truly on, with the first round of thrilling matches this week.

Just one look at some of clubs in the group phase is enough to whet the appetite. With the likes of Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Füchse Berlin joining former EHF Champions League winners SC Magdeburg and Montpellier, the race to reach the Last 16 phase is going to be a battle of epic proportions.

As a result, significant interest in the new-look competition has seen 18 broadcasters acquire the rights to show the drama live across the continent.

Plus, every game will be shown live around the world every Tuesday on the relaunched and enhanced EHFTV, where fans will be able to watch up to four matches simultaneously.

Miguel Mateo, Director Media Operations EHF Marketing, said: “The number of broadcast partners on board to show this captivating first season of EHF European League is fantastic and it is the outcome of the big efforts done to set up this new competition in these challenging times.

“Top European clubs will serve up a feast of goals and a level of competitiveness that is sure to capture the hearts of the viewing audience across 25 territories.

“Such a high level of interest for this first season of the competition gives us the perfect start to a promising future of the EHF European League.”

Broadcasters for the 2020/21 season

TV broadcasters for the EHF European League Men 2020/21 (as of 15.10.2020)

ALB – Arenasport

AUT – ORF, DAZN

BIH – Arenasport

CRO – Arenasport

CZE – SportTV

DEN – TV3 Sports

ESP – DAZN, RTVCYL

FIN – NENT Group

FRA – Eurosport

GER – DAZN

HUN – Sport TV

KOS – Arenasport

MKD – Arenasport

MNE – Arenasport

NOR – NENT Group

POL – Eurosport

POR – SportingTV

ROU – Digi Sport, Telekom Sports, Look Sports

RUS – MatchTV

SLO – Arenasport

SRB – Arenasport

SUI – MySports, DAZN

SVK – Sport TV

SWE – NENT Group

TUR – TRT

Worldwide – EHFTV.com (Geo-restrictions could apply)