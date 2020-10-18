Granollers win Iberian derby; Mestrino through after close battle

The qualification round 2 of the EHF European Cup Women is over after the weekend matches determined four more teams that will progress to round 3.

The round 3 draw will take place on Tuesday, 20 October at 11:00 CET in Vienna.

in the second leg matches, KHF Istogu again won a Kosovo derby against KHF Vushtrria, while ZRK Naisa Nis claimed another victory against WHC Cair-Skopje

in the Iberian derby, KH-7 BM. Granollers from Spain claimed two comfortable wins against Portugal’s Alavarium Love Tlles

Ali-Best Espresso Mestrino (Italy) defeated Ukraine’s HC Real in their only encounter on a neutral court in Slovenia

last week, SPONO Eagles also needed just one encounter with fellow Swiss team DHB Rotweiss Thun to go through

round 3 games will take place on 14/15 and 21/22 November

Ali-Best Espresso Mestrino and HC Real had agreed to play just one match to determine the winner, and their clash in Koper proved quite exciting. Both sides heavily relied on their best scorers, and while Real’s Svitlana Aksonova finished the match with 11 goals, Mestrino’s Giovanna Lucarini scored 15 goals as her team won 29:27.

KH-7 BM. Granollers played a double-header against Alavarium Love Tiles on home court and clearly dominated in both games, so the Iberian derby went in Spain’s favour.