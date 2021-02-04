19:24

Right on the buzzer! Panic for Brest makes a steal and nets to give the hosts a 15:14 lead going in at half-time! We have a game on our hands folks!

19:22

WOW! Brest have fought their way right back into this game and what a perfect in-flight goal from Malus to make it 14:14 right before half-time!





Brest during time-out: "Let Steinhauser shoot, he's missed three so far."

19:08

No, your eyes are not deceiving you, that is Alexander Petersson who just came onto court for SG Flensburg! With the injury of Franz Semper, SG signed the Icelandic legend from Rhein-Neckar Löwen until June 2021!

19:03

Søgard is - as always - a joy to behold. He is tearing through the Brest defence as they don't seem to be able to match his speed at all. He drops his shoulder and goes through the Brest defence like butter to make it 8:5 to SG!

18:56

A lovely standing shot from Brest's Panic marks his third goal and we are all level at 5:5! Brest have calmed in attack and with Panic and Yurinok (2/3) now finding their range - we are set up for a good game!

18:48

Flensburg making it clear who they find the biggest threat in the Brest attack, with a very high 5-1 defence coming to meet out Skube. The German side leads 4:1 after five minutes.

18:45

18:33

Keep your eyes peeled for Marko Panic's name on the scoresheet! The Brest sharpshooter can intermittently move top of the charts tonight!





18:16

This morning the German side boarded their flight with three Danish players that won the World Championship with their national team last week in Egypt: Simon Hald, Lasse Svan and Mads Mensah Larsen.

Jim Gottfridsson and Hampus Wanne are also silver medalists with Sweden, so lots of battled-hardened bodies returning from their adventures on the world stage.