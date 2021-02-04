Meshkov and Flensburg throw off day of rescheduled matches
The EHF Champions League Men returns for the first matches of 2021 on Thursday night, with five clashes coming up – all rescheduled from previous rounds.
- five matches to be played on Thursday. Read the preview
- at 18:45 CET, Meshkov Brest open the day against SG Flensburg-Handewitt
- four games at 20:45 CET: THW Kiel vs HC Motor, Telekom Veszprém HC vs Barça, HBC Nantes vs RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko and FC Porto vs HC Vardar 1961
HALF-TIME: HC Meshkov Brest 15:14 SG Flensburg-Handewitt
19:24
Right on the buzzer! Panic for Brest makes a steal and nets to give the hosts a 15:14 lead going in at half-time! We have a game on our hands folks!
19:22
WOW! Brest have fought their way right back into this game and what a perfect in-flight goal from Malus to make it 14:14 right before half-time!
Brest during time-out: "Let Steinhauser shoot, he's missed three so far."
19:08
No, your eyes are not deceiving you, that is Alexander Petersson who just came onto court for SG Flensburg! With the injury of Franz Semper, SG signed the Icelandic legend from Rhein-Neckar Löwen until June 2021!
19:03
Søgard is - as always - a joy to behold. He is tearing through the Brest defence as they don't seem to be able to match his speed at all. He drops his shoulder and goes through the Brest defence like butter to make it 8:5 to SG!
18:56
A lovely standing shot from Brest's Panic marks his third goal and we are all level at 5:5! Brest have calmed in attack and with Panic and Yurinok (2/3) now finding their range - we are set up for a good game!
18:48
Flensburg making it clear who they find the biggest threat in the Brest attack, with a very high 5-1 defence coming to meet out Skube. The German side leads 4:1 after five minutes.
18:45
WATCH --> Throw-off: HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)
18:33
Keep your eyes peeled for Marko Panic's name on the scoresheet! The Brest sharpshooter can intermittently move top of the charts tonight!
18:16
This morning the German side boarded their flight with three Danish players that won the World Championship with their national team last week in Egypt: Simon Hald, Lasse Svan and Mads Mensah Larsen.
Jim Gottfridsson and Hampus Wanne are also silver medalists with Sweden, so lots of battled-hardened bodies returning from their adventures on the world stage.
18:06
We are just 40 minutes away from the throw-off of HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)! This group A head-to-head is of course a rescheduled game from round 8 and sees #2 (Flensburg 13 points / 8 games) come up against #3 (Brest 9 points / 9 games). A big chance for the German side to go top of the group or for Brest to close the gap at the top of the table - very important!
P.S - It's amazing to have the EHF Champions League Men back!
17:02
27 EHF Champions League Men stars made it onto the podium at the recent Men's World Championship in Egypt, which ended on Sunday with Denmark defending their title from two years ago.
Read more about how Europe's premier competition was represented on the global stage below!
16:55
Welcome to the first day of EHF Champions League Men action in 2021! Courtney Gahan here getting the live blog started ahead of an exciting eventing.
Before today's games begin, get all the key facts for the upcoming clashes in the round preview.
Here's what you have to look forward to:
