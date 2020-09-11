Follow the EHF Champions League like a pro

The EHF Champions League is set to return to screens of all sizes this weekend, as the DELO EHF Champions League throws off with eight thrilling matches lined up – and fans have many options for how to keep up with all the action.

Forget all those streaming platforms with their dramatised films and series. The EHF Champions League has real intensity, but no scripts.

New-look EHFTV streaming around the world

The free-to-watch EHFTV platform is where you will find all matches in the EHF Champions League season. The platform has a new look for the 2020/21 season, and is fully adaptable for all devices, whether you are enjoying the matches at home or catching them on the go on a mobile device.

To use the free service and have all the thrills of the EHF Champions League season – as well as other EHF competitions – at their fingertips, fans need to complete a simple registration process. Geoblocking restrictions apply.

Plenty of local coverage

Of course, local fans will be able to watch their EHF Champions League teams live on TV, in locations where the matches are to be broadcast.

This season, DAZN and Belarusian broadcaster BTRC join the list of top rights holders showing the EHF club competitions, including Nordic Entertainment Group, Arena Sport and AMC Networks International. Find more information here.

Want the best of all worlds? Meet the live blog

This season, a live blog on the newly launched eurohandball.com will guide fans through every minute of the EHF Champions League action. Find coverage of feature matches, live comments as the action unfolds, updates regarding results, discussion on the upcoming games, links for where to watch, a rounded overview of the social media conversation – and who knows what else?!

Each member of our editorial team will guide you through the weekend with their own personal touch. Come and hang out with us.

Statistics straight from the arena to you

Can’t watch the action live? Never fear, the ticker is here.

The eurohandball.com live ticker, available by clicking the match information for the specific game you are interested in, gives a live rundown of the 60 minutes of thrills with information such as goals, punishments, team and individual scoring rates and more. Thanks to on-site management, the live ticker brings the statistics straight from the playing hall to you.

Get social

The EHF Champions League social media channels are back and more exciting than ever before. Near-to-live clips of the best moments and results will be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The excitement of the Match of the Week will also be back, with the Faces of Champions League Anja Althaus, Hannah Jackson and Markus Floth back to guide you through the chosen highlight games with special interviews and other behind-the-scenes coverage.