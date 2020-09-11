The EHF Champions League Men, the DELO EHF Champions League and European handball club competitions will be broadcast on DAZN in Austria, Germany, Spain and Switzerland for six seasons up until the end of the 2025/26.

BTRC in Belarus has also reached an agreement to cover EHF club handball tournaments for the next three seasons.

DAZN and BTRC join a number of top rights holders who will show EHF club competitions, including Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) in the Nordic region, Arena Sport in the Balkan region and AMC Networks International in Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The partnerships were brokered by Infront after a competitive pitch process on behalf of the European Handball Federation and EHF Marketing.

Antonio Dominguez, Infront Senior Director Handball, said: "All of these countries are key territories for handball and securing agreements in these countries was important to continue the sports growing appeal. Fans across Europe will now be able to enjoy watching some of the world's best handball stars at a consistent and high standard production level after these competitive agreements were reached."

James Chubb, VP Global Partnerships, DAZN Group, said: "These broadcast deals largely complete a successful sales process that will bring handball to its passionate and growing fanbase across Europe. Combined with a revamped production, digital and marketing strategy, the next 10 years will see us and Infront work with EHF and EHFM to grow the popularity of the sport across all platforms."

David Szlezak, EHF Marketing Managing Director, said: "EHF Marketing welcomes DAZN as new broadcast partners of the EHF Champions League. DAZN are well known in the sport market for the high quality and the innovative approach to their broadcast. Therefore, EHF Marketing is looking forward to further develop the product in Germany together with its partners in order to engage the handball community as well as to appeal new sponsors and partners."

The DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 season throws off this weekend, with eight matches across Saturday and Sunday. Among those in action are five-time champions Györi Audi ETO KC of Hungary, who begin the defence of the title they won in 2019 with a trip to Moscow to face CSKA.

This weekend's women's matches will all be shown for free on EHFTV across Austria, Germany, Spain and Switzerland.

The first round of matches in the EHF Champions League Men campaign gets under way on Wednesday 16 September with four matches. A further four matches follow on Thursday with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain Handball, Barça and THW Kiel all in action.

Infront and DAZN Group are exclusive media and marketing partners for EHF and EHFM as part of a 10-year partnership that started this year.