Former top-flight champions duel for top spot

The EHF European League Men Group Phase enters the finishing straight with just two weeks remaining. A total of 14 matches will be played from Monday to Thursday, followed by more over the weekend as the race for the play-offs heats up.

In group A, Plock have the opportunity to take yet another victory, and to almost secure the first spot of the group already. But to do so, the Polish side will have to defeat Metalurg for the second time. Chekhov and Fivers will be battling in the other game, for what could be decisive for the play-off places.

In group B, Füchse Berlin can make a huge step towards the top position, hosting their nearest rivals from Nimes. The teams ranked third and fourth, Kristianstad and Sporting, are tested in away matches.

In group C, the former EHF Champions League winners Magdeburg and Montpellier will face each other first time this season in a battle for the first place. Nexe are at home for a double-header against Besiktas, which is crucial for the Croatian team.

Rhein-Neckar Löwen have another busy week with clashes against Trebenje and Tatabanya, where they can already book the top spot in group D this week. Eurofarm and GOG aim to keep their unbeaten record in 2021, while Kadetten have two crucial home matches ahead.

GROUP A

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs HC Metalurg (MKD)

Tuesday 16 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

the two sides already met on Sunday and Plock took the points, winning 38:19

Metalurg travelled to Plock with only eight court players and Velko Markoski is out with an injury from this match

Plock are currently top of the group, with a maximum of twelve points after six games, while Metalurg are bottom with only one point

Chekhovskie Medvedi (RUS) vs Fivers (AUT)

Tuesday 16 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Chekhov have only played four games, the fewest in the group, but they currently have four points, sitting in third place

Fivers are two spots behind, with the same number of points but three more games played

in the first leg of the confrontation, Chekhov won in Austria 32:30

Fivers won their domestic league game on Saturday against Bärnbach/Köflach, 34:28

GROUP B

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE)

Tuesday 16 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

both teams have three defeats in the EHF European League

Dinamo Bucuresti was the only team so far to score points against Füchse Berlin in group B

Dinamo remained undefeated in the Romanian Championship (16 wins in 16 games)

Kristianstad defeated Dinamo 31:22 in the reverse fixture in October

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs USAM Nimes (FRA)

Tuesday 16 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Füchse Berlin are one of the top candidates to win the trophy and remained invincible in group B

both teams come into the game on the back of victories in the EHF European League

the German side are on top of the group with nine points, while Nimes are second with eight points

Tatran Presov (SVK) vs Sporting CP (POR)

Tuesday 16 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

last week, Sporting CP defeated Tatran Presov 27:21 in Lisbon in a postponed game of round 2

Tatran Presov, Slovakian champions since 2006/07, still have not won any group match

in contrast, the Portuguese team only lost three times this season in all competitions

Pavel Caballero (Tatran Presov) will face a Cuban countryman in Sporting CP’s Pedro Valdés

GROUP C

RK Nexe (CRO) vs Besiktas Aygaz (TUR)

Monday 15 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Besiktas Aygaz (TUR) - RK Nexe (CRO)

Tuesday 16 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

teams will play a double-header in Nasice, Croatia

Besiktas still without points this season, while Nexe are on a good run after their second triumph over Alingsas

Nexe’s new head coach Branko Tamse wants to continue his winning streak

Besiktas seeking new experience after struggling in Europe, while in the Turkish league they are currently in fourth place

Alingsas HK (SWE) vs CSKA (RUS)

Tuesday 16 February, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV

this is a rescheduled game from round 2 and is played in Russia

Alingsas will try to get back to winning ways after defeat in Nasice and a draw in their home league against Redbergslids IK

Swedish team might travel without their best scorer Andreas Lang and William Andersson Moberg as they were missing in the match against Redbergslids

this is first European match for Russian team after the winter break

CSKA have two home league wins ahead of this duel and currently sit in second place of the table

Montpellier HB (FRA) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)

Tuesday 16 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

this is the first encounter this season between these two teams

Magdeburg and Montpellier only met two times, each club winning once in EHF Champions League 2004/05 season

Magdeburg sit on the top of group C, French powerhouse will try to take over first position

both teams are coming from narrow wins in their domestic leagues, Magdeburg won 29:28 over Minden, while Montpellier won 30:29 over Saint-Raphael

GROUP D

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN)

Tuesday 16 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

after their two defeats in the double-header with Eurofarm Pelister, Tatabanya are with their backs against the wall, still waiting for their first point, four points below the fourth position

Löwen are the only unbeaten team in this group with five victories and one draw

Löwen had decided the first meeting (32:26) already at the break, when they were ahead 21:15

former Löwen player Gabor Ancsin now plays for Tatabanya.

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO)

Tuesday 16 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

both sides are equal on four points, Schaffhausen needed five matches for this outcome, Trebnje played four times so far

the duel on Tuesday is the first match between the sides

in their three matches after the winter break, Kadetten did not win (defeat against GOG, draw and defeat against Löwen)

Trebnje had started with two victories but lost the last two encounters in 2021

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs GOG (DEN)

Tuesday 16 January, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

it is the duel between sides hunting Löwen: GOG have eight points from six matches, while Pelister have seven points from the same number of matches on their account.

both side have a clean record in 2021: GOG beat Schaffhausen in their only match, Pelister beat Tatabamya twice last week.

GOG had won the first meeting 30:29 with a buzzer-beater from Simon Pytlick

both sides count on two top scorers: GOG’s Danish woirld champion Emil Jacobsen has scored 63 goals so far, Pelister’s Croat Stipe Mandalinic scored 48 times

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO)

Thursday 18 February, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Trebnje have a short trip from Schaffhausen to Mannheim to play this rescheduled match

last week, Löwen won the first meeting 35:29 in the first duel between the sides

Trebnje coach Uros Zorman had faced Löwen as a player and assistant coach of Kielce

if Löwen win both matches against Tatabanya and Trebnje they are confirmed as group winners

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN)

Thursday 18 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV