Four Last 16 tickets left to contest
While 14 teams have already secured their presence in the European League Last 16, the two remaining tickets will be distributed on Tuesday.
In group A, it is all about the top duel between Füchse Berlin and Wisla Plock for the number one position. Berlin need a draw, Plock need to win.
The situation is pretty much the same in group B as only the top spot is left to be decided between GOG and HBC Nantes. The French side can finish first, if they win in Lisbon while GOG lose in Lemgo, but also third, in the event of a loss against Benfica.
Group C has only one mystery left to solve, who is progressing to the Last 16? La Rioja are in a slightly better position, knowing a win sends certainly sends them through, while Velenje need to beat Sävehof and see La Rioja dropping at least a point.
In group D, it is all to play for. The only certainties are that USAM Nimes are top and Tatabanya are out.
GROUP A
Fenix Toulouse Handball (FRA) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP)
Tuesday 8 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- both teams have already qualified for the Last 16, and both teams know their final ranking with Fenix third and Irun fourth
- Fenix have booked their first ticket for a knockout stage of an EHF club competition since 1999
- Bidasoa have only beaten Winterthur twice and Presov to take their six points, while Toulouse have won six of nine matches
- Toulouse’s 26:24 away win at Irun in the reverse fixture was the first official match between the sides
- Bidasoa are currently second in the Spanish league, having won their last match 26:22 against Sinfin, while Toulouse are seventh in France after a 32:32 draw against Chartres
Pfadi Winterthur (SUI) vs TATRAN Presov (SVK)
Tuesday 8 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Pfadi and Presov are already out of the race for the Last 16 since round 8, both are on the bottom with two points each
- Presov’s only victory was in their opener against Irun, 27:25, losing all following games, including 33:29 at home against Winterthur in the reverse fixture
- in the Swiss league, Pfadi were defeated heavily in the top duel against top side Kadetten Schaffhausen 39:28 at home
- Presov top the Slovak league with the clean record of 19 victories in 19 matches
Füchse Berlin (GER) vs POL Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
Tuesday 8 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- both sides have won eight of nine matches and sit joint-top the group
- as Berlin won the reverse fixture at Plock 28:24 and a draw is already enough for the 2015 and 2018 EHF Cup winners to finish first
- both sides were part of the EHF Finals last season in Mannheim, both sides lost against Magdeburg - Plock in the semi-final, Berlin in the final
- while Berlin’s league match against Göppingen on Sunday was postponed, Plock took a clear 35:24 win against Lubin to remain second in the Polish league
- both sides won their groups in the last season of the European League
- the group winners face German side TBV Lemgo in the Last 16, while the opponent of the runners-up from group B is not decided yet
GROUP B
TBV Lemgo Lippe (GER) vs GOG (DEN)
Tuesday 8 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Lemgo cannot finish higher than fourth in the group while GOG secured one of the two top spots
- the Danish side will finish first if they score at least one point or if Nantes do not win in Benfica
- the first confrontation between the two sides this season resulted in a GOG win, 34:28
- last weekend, GOG defeated Lemvig in the Danish league (31:26) while Lemgo qualified for the German Cup final tournament by defeating Melsungen 28:24
SL Benfica (POR) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)
Tuesday 8 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- both teams can still hope for a better position, heading into the final round
- Benfica will finish second and pass Nantes if they manage to take the points
- Benfica and Nantes faced each other once already this season, and the game played in France ended 33:33
- last weekend, Nantes took the points in the French league against Dunkerque, 27:23, while Benfica enjoyed a 45:27 win over Belenenses
We will give everything we have. We will be focused on our game, on our work, and we will try to win the last game of the group stage and try to finish second and have better options in the Last 16.
GROUP C
IK Sävehof (SWE) vs RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO)
Tuesday 8 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- all or nothing game for Velenje, for progressing to Last 16 they need a win and for La Rioja to drop at least a point against PAUC
- Sävehof secured second spot of the group
- Velenje had good game in Slovenian league, winning over Ivancna Gora 40:25; currently they are tied with Riko Ribnica in third place in the Slovenian league
- the Swedish team lead their domestic league and recently beat Hammarby 29:27
- Sävehof won the reverse fixture 35:31
PAUC Handball (FRA) vs BM Logroño La Rioja (ESP)
Tuesday 8 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Logroño La Rioja need a win if they want to progress to the Last 16, PAUC Handball are out of the race for the knockout stages
- La Rioja travel to France with a win over Puente Genil 33:30 and hold fourth place in the ASOBAL league
- PAUC Handball still has no win in the competition and earned only one point with a draw against Velenje
- La Rioja might miss centre back Eduardo Cadarso Caballero, who was injured in the last ASOBAL game
RK Nexe (CRO) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)
Tuesday 8 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Magdeburg locked up first place of the group while Nexe holds third place
- Nexe come after a shock loss in the Croatian league, Sesvete won by 30:28 for the second time in one year
- the German powerhouse continued their winning streak in the Bundesliga, overcoming Gummbersbach 38:25
- in round 6, Magdeburg won the first meeting in Germany, 32:26
- Nexe have won all four domestic games this season, Magdeburg’s only loss of points was a draw against La Rioja
GROUP D
Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs AEK Athens (GRE)
Tuesday 1 March, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- it is all or nothing for the Greek side in Group D and only victory matters for them
- Eurofarm Pelister has only one defeat in the domestic competitions, while AEK Athens is in the lead in the Greek Championship
- the first game in November ended with a victory for the Macedonian team by three goals
- Toniazzo Lemos is on fire in the Greek team, while Josip Peric assumes this role in Eurofarm Pelister
Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Tatabanya KC (HUN)
Tuesday 1 March, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Tatabanya KC no longer has a chance to qualify for the Last 16
- Kadetten Schaffhausen can finish as high as second place in group D but can also be eliminated
- the Hungarian side comes from a victory in domestic competition, while Kadetten Schaffhausen continues their invincible walk in the Swiss Championship
- the first game in November ended with a victory for the Hungarian team 31:23
- Tatabanya KC has a squad with almost only Hungarian players with a youthful feel
Sporting CP (POR) vs USAM Nimes (FRA)
Tuesday 1 March, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Nimes are in first place in group D with 12 points while Sporting CP are third with nine points
- in the first game in November USAM Nimes won 33:27 in France
- the French team already secured first place in this group
- Sporting CP lead the Portuguese Championship and most recently won by 11 against Artística de Avanca
- with the help Mohamed Sanad’s 93 goals, USAM Nimes have enjoyed an amazing group phase and just lost two games, most recently against AEK