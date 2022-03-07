‘The Final Whistle’ reveals the other face of the ref

So, who really are those people, without whom most handball matches would end in chaos?

With ‘The Final Whistle,’ a new in-depth video series starting Monday (7 March), the European Handball Federation is putting the referees and delegates into the spotlights.

The series has been shot during the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia and consists of 12 episodes, each highlighting a different aspect of refereeing.

“This extrovert project aims to showcase the EHF officials’ work on and off the field of play and, also, show the handball fans the ‘other face’ of the referees: social, approachable, human,” says George Bebetsos, referee programme coordinator at the EHF.

“Instead of spreading hate and nurturing the blame culture referees have always been the subject of, EHF Officiating jointly with EHF Media create a united front against this culture and promote change.”