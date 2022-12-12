Four pots for the group phase draw announced

Neptunes de Nantes, the winners of the competition’s premiere season in 2020/21, are seeded in Pot 3 as a total of 16 teams from seven countries are lined up for the core phase of the season.

The group phase draw will take place at the EHF office in Vienna on Thursday 15 December at 11:00 CET and will be streamed live on YouTube.

Hungary boast the maximum of four teams in the group phase, followed by France and Norway with three sides each. Denmark and Germany have both two clubs on the starting grid, while Croatia and Romania are both represented by one outfit in contention.

Pot 1 consists of the four teams that avoided the qualification – Ikast Handbold of Denmark, Paris 92 of France, DVSC Schaeffler of Hungary, and Molde Elite of Norway.

Country protection will apply to the draw, which means that two teams from the same country cannot end up in the same group. Therefore, the drawing of the lots will have to be adjusted and some teams allocated.

The first round is scheduled for 7/8 January and the group phase will conclude on 19 February, with the top-two teams from each group making their way to the quarter-finals.

Pot 1

Ikast Handbold (DEN)

Paris 92 (FRA)

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN)

Molde Elite (NOR)

Pot 2

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN)

ES Besancon Feminin (FRA)

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN)

Praktiker-Vác (HUN)

Pot 3

Neptunes de Nantes (FRA)

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER)

Sola HK (NOR)

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU)

Pot 4

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)

Thüringer HC (GER)

Siófok KC (HUN)

Fana (NOR)