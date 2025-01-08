Hosts Bulgaria will welcome Cyprus, Great Britain and Malta for a pulsating round-robin tournament held over three days, with the teams ranked first and second moving onto the Men's EHF EURO 2028 promotion round, due to be held in January 2026.

The action begins on Friday 11 January at 15:00 CET, with Great Britain taking on Malta, before the host nation take to the court for the first time at 17:30 CET against Cyprus.

Bulgaria will play Malta on Saturday, after the meeting between Great Britain and Cyprus, before the climax on Sunday with Malta playing Cyprus before Bulgaria take on Great Britain.

The next stage of the road to the Men's EHF EURO 2028, the promotion round in January 2026, is intended to bring together the top three teams from the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers Phase 1, and the three lowest-ranked teams from the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers Phase 2.

The top three teams from phase 1 will consist of two teams from Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers Phase 1 and one European team from the upcoming IHF Emerging Nations Tournament, which is planned for spring 2025.

The European team qualifying via the IHF Emerging Nations Championship will be one which was registered for the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers Phase 1 and not already qualified for the 2028 promotion round.

The Men's EHF EURO 2028, featuring 24 teams, is due to begin on 13 January 2028 and be played in Spain, Portugal, and Switzerland

Men's EHF EURO 2028

QUALIFIERS PHASE 1

(All times CET)

Friday 10 January 2025

15:00 - Great Britain vs Malta

17:30 - Cyprus vs Bulgaria

Saturday 11 January 2025

15:00 - Cyprus vs Great Britain

17:30 - Bulgaria vs Malta

Sunday 12 January 2025

13:00 - Malta vs Cyprus

15:30 - Bulgaria vs Great Britain

Every match will be shown live on EHFTV.

Photo © Nikolle QUNI

NOTE: This article has been updated on 11 January at 7:38 CET to correct several mistakes as the qualification system and its stages to the Men's EHF EURO 2026 instead of the Men's EHF EURO 2028 were referenced.