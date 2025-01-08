KINEXON data tells story of Women’s EHF EURO 2024

Sprints were a theme in the earlier analyses, and they remain one of the most notable variances between the top four teams. France and Denmark recorded far more than any other team, with a total of 3,581 and 3,553, respectively. Norway were third in this ranking, with 3,280 sprints, while Hungary were fourth with 3,089. France and Denmark also ran the furthest, at 282.97 km and 281.70 km, respectively. Again, Norway and Hungary were third and fourth, on 277.67 km and 273.48 km, respectively.

As the top four teams each played at least one more game than any other sides, it is natural that they would top these rankings — it is the variances between them that are most interesting.

As noted before the final weekend, Hungary tended to score more from longer attacks that saw the ball worked around the court, as reflected in their ranking on top of the ball possession time and number of passes. The bronze medallists recorded a total of four hours and 13 minutes with the ball and made 7,121 passes. Denmark and Norway were second and third, respectively, in both of these rankings. Denmark had the ball for four hours and nine minutes and made 6,845 passes, while Norway held it for three hours and 57 minutes and passed 6,338 times.