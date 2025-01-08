KINEXON data tells story of Women’s EHF EURO 2024
When Katrin Klujber made the pass that would secure Hungary their first medal in 12 years, sending a no-look long ball to Viktória Gyori-Lukács for the wing to score the winning goal in the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 3/4 placement match, it might have looked like a big risk that was magically perfectly executed and rewarded. But Klujber could hardly have had a better option — Gyori-Lukács finished the EURO as both the top scorer from the field and the most accurate, making her the ideal player to have the responsibility for the high-pressure shot.
These statistics and numerous other data provided by KINEXON’s live-tracking technology give a complete picture of how the battle for the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 title unfolded and how Norway claimed what was their 10th trophy in the competition overall.