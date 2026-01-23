Four teams equal before second round in Herning

Four teams equal before second round in Herning

EHF / Kevin Domas & Björn Pazen
23 January 2026, 11:00

Main round group I of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 is finely poised heading into round 2 on Saturday. Germany top the group with four points; France, Denmark, Portugal and Norway all have two points; and Spain are sixth with zero points.

Saturday’s games bring different re-matches: France vs Portugal was the bronze medal match at the 2025 IHF World Championship in Oslo; Denmark faced Spain in the EHF EURO 2022 semi-final and the 2023 World Championship semi-final, among many other meetings; and Germany and Norway have also met in world and European semi-finals in the past.

Germany have the best chance of taking another step towards the final weekend, ahead of their meetings with Denmark and France next week.

GROUP I

France vs Portugal

Saturday 24 January, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 10-0-3

  • France lost their first main round game against Denmark (29:32), despite Aymeric Minne scoring seven goals
  • Portugal also lost their first main round game against Germany (30:32), as Francisco Costa scored 10 goals
  • the Portuguese right back is currently the best scorer of the competition, with 39 goals scored
  • Dylan Nahi has netted 20 times across the first four games, making him the most prolific scorer in a well-balanced French team
  • the last time the two teams played against each other was at the 2025 World Championship, when France beat Portugal in the bronze medal match (35:34 after overtime)
  • they have met just once at an EHF EURO, in 2020, when Portugal opened their return to the competition with a 28:25 victory in the preliminary round

Euro26 France Vs Czechia MAL9545 AM
They play fast, with some incredible players like the Costa brothers, who play both for 60 minutes. Both teams are quite similar in the regard that we play fast. There is a lot of ambition on our side, because we want to start another series.
Ludovic Fabregas
Line player, France
Euro26 Denmark Vs Portugal 2KA07253 EM
Against France, we have to do our job in defence, get many chances in attack. But mainly we need to defend like in the first half against Germany and the whole match against Denmark. We want to win and we will do everything. France are one of the best teams in the world, with a lot of speed, counterattacks and a strong defence. It will be a match with high speed.
Martim Costa
Left back, Portugal

Spain vs Denmark

Saturday 24 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 8-1-19

  • Spain lost their main round opener 34:35 against Norway, despite eight goals by right wing Aleix Gómez; it was their second consecutive defeat after losing the final preliminary round match against Germany 32:34
  • on Thursday, 11 saves by Emil Nielsen and a late goal-scoring run from Emil Jakobsen rescued Denmark from defeat by France; they won 32:29 to give themselves two main round points
  • Spain did not win an official match against Denmark between 2015, when they knocked Denmark out in the World Championship quarter-final, until the semi-finals of the EHF EURO 2022 in Budapest, when they won 29:25. Spain went on to take silver and Denmark bronze
  • in the interim, Denmark won both the 2021 World Championship and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games semi-finals against Spain — 35:33 and 27:23, respectively
  • Danes Mathias Gidsel (34 goals) and Simon Pytlick (31) were 2nd and 3rd in the top scorer list after their first main round matches; Gómez is the best Spanish shooter with 19 strikes

Euro26 Spain Vs Serbia ER15076 JE
It’s a bit of a final for us, we probably won’t have a chance anymore if we lose against Denmark. But it’s going to be a fun game to play, in a full arena, in a cool atmosphere. It’s super exciting but also, we will have nothing to lose in a way. Now is the time to unplug our brain, to play at our maximum, and we will see what happens.
Alex Dujshebaev
Right back, Spain
Euro26 Romania Vs Denmark 2KA06649 2 EM
In this main round, anything can happen. Spain always have a few things they do extremely well. They’ve been a top nation in handball for many years and are almost always playing in semi-finals or even finals. That’s why I think the match will be just as close as yesterday’s.
Kevin Møller
Goalkeeper, Denmark
Euro26 Spain Vs Norway UH28202 UH

Germany vs Norway

Saturday 24 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 7-2-5

  • after the close 34:32 win against Portugal, secured by goalkeeper Andreas Wolff, their second straight win after beating Spain, Germany top the group, as the only team with the optimum of four points
  • Norway also beat Spain, but by a single goal (35:34) secured in the dying moments; left wing August Pedersen was the match-winner with 11 goals
  • the most important EHF EURO duel between the two sides was the iconic semi-final in 2016, when Germany won 34:33 after overtime and became European champions two days later
  • Norway’s most significant victory over Germany was in the 2019 World Championship semi-final in Hamburg (31:25), when they made it to their second straight final
  • Norway’s Torbjørn Bergerud (37 saves) and Wolff (35) are currently the two best goalkeepers of the competition; the top scorers of are Pedersen (28) and German Renars Uščins (24)
  • besides Pedersen, five more players from the current Norwegian squad play for German clubs: Tobias Grøndahl, Kaspar Lien, Thomas Solstad, and Robin Haug
  • Norway’s Sander Sagosen and German left wing Rune Dahmke are brothers-in-law: Dahmke is married to retired Norwegian star Stine Oftedal, and Sagosen to her sister Hanna

Euro26 Serbia Vs Germany UH10108 UH
We expect Norway like any other opponent. In this group, anyone can beat anyone. There could still be some very wild scenarios.
Franz Semper
Right back, Germany

Photos © kolektiff images

20260123 CLW MOTW Deila Main
