Saturday’s games bring different re-matches: France vs Portugal was the bronze medal match at the 2025 IHF World Championship in Oslo; Denmark faced Spain in the EHF EURO 2022 semi-final and the 2023 World Championship semi-final, among many other meetings; and Germany and Norway have also met in world and European semi-finals in the past.

Germany have the best chance of taking another step towards the final weekend, ahead of their meetings with Denmark and France next week.

GROUP I

Saturday 24 January, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 10-0-3