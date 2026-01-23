Four teams equal before second round in Herning
Main round group I of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 is finely poised heading into round 2 on Saturday. Germany top the group with four points; France, Denmark, Portugal and Norway all have two points; and Spain are sixth with zero points.
They play fast, with some incredible players like the Costa brothers, who play both for 60 minutes. Both teams are quite similar in the regard that we play fast. There is a lot of ambition on our side, because we want to start another series.
Against France, we have to do our job in defence, get many chances in attack. But mainly we need to defend like in the first half against Germany and the whole match against Denmark. We want to win and we will do everything. France are one of the best teams in the world, with a lot of speed, counterattacks and a strong defence. It will be a match with high speed.
It’s a bit of a final for us, we probably won’t have a chance anymore if we lose against Denmark. But it’s going to be a fun game to play, in a full arena, in a cool atmosphere. It’s super exciting but also, we will have nothing to lose in a way. Now is the time to unplug our brain, to play at our maximum, and we will see what happens.
In this main round, anything can happen. Spain always have a few things they do extremely well. They’ve been a top nation in handball for many years and are almost always playing in semi-finals or even finals. That’s why I think the match will be just as close as yesterday’s.
We expect Norway like any other opponent. In this group, anyone can beat anyone. There could still be some very wild scenarios.