The academies feed into the development of young players, but other speakers said coaches and parents can also have significant impact on how they grow into the sport.

At a panel discussion, women’s stars Katrine Lunde and Andrea Lekić, both role models for the EHF’s ‘Her Playground’ project, talked about the need to have someone to look up to in sport.

“I think to have a role model in handball is of big impact, because you have someone to watch up to, to give you inspiration, maybe also they can give you advice,” Lunde said. “And just to have someone who inspires you, maybe takes some steps that you don’t, maybe want to do, but you take it because you see somebody else take it.”

Lunde said coaches can also inspire.

“The coach has a big responsibility because they should try to see every person and make a good environment. They should try to have good sessions to give inspiration for the kids so they stay in handball, and find that they can develop and try some new stuff,” she said.

As a parent herself, Lunde added: “The parents have really big impact on their kids. So they can do a lot, and they can do sometimes too much. It’s a dream to have parents to encourage the kids to stay in the sport, but also make kids be the owner of this decision, not pressuring to think about goals, but have them safe environment together with other teammates and be there to have fun.”