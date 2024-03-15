Four teams seeking strong comebacks at home

- in the Spanish derby, Rocasa Gran Canaria, who won the third-tier European club tournament in 2016, 2019 and 2022, will have a mountain to climb on Saturday, as they lost 30:20 at KH-7 BM. Granollers
- just like Granollers, fellow Spanish side ATTICGO Bm Elche have one foot in the semi-final following a 36:21 win against HC Gjorche Petrov – WHC Skopje. Now the teams will meet on Sunday in Skopje
- Skopje's centre back Ana Marija Kolarovska is the top scorer of the competition with 50 goals, but she netted just three times in the first leg
- on Saturday, Cabooter HandbaL Venlo will face MKS IUVENTA Michalovce at home after losing the first leg in Slovakia 18:30
- both Elche and Michalovce reached the semi-final of the competition last season, and now they are close to repeating the feat
Yalikavaspor hope to take revenge
The tie between Turkish club Armada Praxis Yaikavaspor and their Portuguese rivals Sport Lisboa e Benfica is the closest of the quarter-finals, as Benfica won by four goals last Saturday, 33:29.
Now the teams will meet in Bodrum on Sunday, and while Benfica hope to defend their advantage, nothing is yet lost for Yalikavaspor, who aim to follow the example of fellow Turkish side Antalya Konyaalti BSK, the European Cup winners in 2022/23.