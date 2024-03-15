Barbara Arenhart: Small details can decide Match of the Week

It is a case of history repeating for Krim, as they also faced a Romanian club at this stage of the season last year. In 2023 CS Rapid Bucuresti won the double-header by a single goal. Now, Krim, and especially their goalkeeper Barbara Arenhart, are looking to use that experience as motivation in order to fulfill their goals.

"I think the more experience you have, the more you can use the team when big games like these are coming up. For me, the most important is that we can stay calm. All of us. And we can just play attack by attack and defence by defence,” says the 37-year-old.

“This is the thing I can do to help my teammates to just stay in the moment. The nerves are of course here even though I'm experienced, I'm very much looking forward to this game and I'm very excited. But I think being in the moment and being present in the moment of the game is what helps the most and this is what I try to bring for all these years in handball because this I think is the one of the details that makes the difference in games like that," Arenhart says.

The Brazilian is one of the top 10 goalkeepers in the EHF's top-tier competition this season based on saves as well as penalty saves, and Krim had the best defensive record in group B with only 384 goals conceded. However, Arenhart is striving for more.

"I'm not only satisfied with our progress so far this season, but also proud of our team. We have had some lows as expected because we have dealt with some injuries and sickness during this first part of Champions League. What we did so far it's a big thing for us. We've got huge victories in this process so I'm very satisfied and proud.

“When it comes to me and to my individual performance I would always like to be better and I hope in this next part of the Champions League it's going to be possible to have more saves. But the most important for me is to help the team as much as I can. If I stop wanting to be better, then I can stop playing handball," adds Arenhart.