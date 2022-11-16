Four teams still in race for third place in group II

A complete overview of what each team needs in their final match in order to finish in third place can be found here.

GROUP II

Romania vs Germany

Wednesday 16 November, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV

the two teams are on the last two places in the group, with two points each, but a win would enable them to hope for third place

two of the top four scorers of the tournament face off in this match, with Germany’s centre back Alina Grijseels leading the way with 36 goals, while Romania’s left back Cristina Neagu is fourth with 32 goals

Neagu needs four goals to become the first player in EHF EURO history of the EHF EURO to score 300 goals

Romania have the second-best attack with 142 of goals scored in the tournament; Germany have scored 128 times

Germany won six of the eight matches played between the two sides at the EHF EURO, while the two teams drew a friendly match played two weeks ago in Hungary, 29:29

Romania left back Cristina Neagu: “We are all tired, we played a lot in the last days, but we want to win and enhance our chances to finish on a better position to have a chance for the Olympic Qualification Tournaments. We will give it our all.”

Germany centre back Alina Grijseels: “This is our motivation for the match against Romania, every ranking position counts, when you think about the Olympic Qualification Tournaments. We will give 100 percent after a short time for recovery. We will try our best and then wait for the following results.”