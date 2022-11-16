Pandzic: “It’s like having wings”

Indeed, it has been a dream for Slovenia, who are sure to record their best EHF EURO ranking in history. The team have lost only two matches in the entire tournament, against Tokyo 2020 semi-finalists Sweden and defending EHF EURO title holders Norway. On Monday night, they took their narrowest loss to Norway in almost 20 years, and their second narrowest ever against the Scandinavian powerhouse. Considering Slovenia have not ranked inside the top 10 at any major championship since 2004, this is no small feat.

“It was a tough game over 60 minutes. From the morning, when we woke up, I think there was this team spirit — this fighting team spirit. We really wanted to play good against them. It’s Norway. I mean, they have really good players and they’re all the time on the top of the European championship or any championship,” said Zulic.

“We never played against them like that. They needed to play 60 minutes with us to win. From one side I’m really proud. From the other side, it’s a little bit bitter because we lost. But what can I say…this is important. We are going forward. In two days, we have a new game against Hungary and we are going 100 per cent.”