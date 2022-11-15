What teams need to reach the final weekend

If two or more teams are equal on points after the completion of the main round matches, their ranking is determined as follows:

a) Higher number of points obtained in the group matches played amongst the teams in question

b) Superior goal difference from the group matches played amongst the teams in question

c) Higher number of goals scored in the group matches played amongst the teams in question

d) Superior goal difference from all group matches (achieved by subtraction)

e) Higher number of goals scored in all group matches

If the ranking of one of these teams is determined, the criteria are consecutively followed until the ranking of all teams is determined.

If this procedure does not lead to a decision after completion of all main round matches, a draw must decide the ranking. The draw must be carried out by the EHF, if possible, in the presence of at least one team official per delegation concerned.

GROUP I

Remaining matches:

Hungary vs Slovenia

Croatia vs Sweden

Norway vs Denmark



Norway – through to the semi-finals

Denmark – already qualified for at least the 5th place match and through to the semi-finals if

Slovenia do not beat Hungary

they do not lose to Norway

Sweden – through to the semi-finals if Slovenia beat Hungary AND Sweden beat Croatia AND Norway beat Denmark

Sweden qualified for at least the 5th place match if

Slovenia lose to Hungary, or

Slovenia tie Hungary AND Sweden do not lose to Croatia, or

Sweden beat Croatia

Slovenia – through to the semi-finals if they beat Hungary AND Croatia do not lose to Sweden AND Norway beat Denmark

Slovenia qualified for at least the 5th place match if

Slovenia beat Hungary AND Sweden do not beat Croatia, or

Slovenia tie Hungary AND Sweden lose to Croatia

Croatia – out of the race for the semi-finals, they reach the 5th place match if Slovenia lose to Hungary AND Croatia beat Sweden by at least 10 goals

Hungary – out of the race for the final weekend, they will rank sixth in the group

Group II will be added after Tuesday's matches