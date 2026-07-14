With hosts Hungary, defending champions Norway and the highest-ranked team at the upcoming Women's EHF EURO 2026 all guaranteed of their place, 30 more European nations are aiming to earn one of the 13 remaining spots for European teams at next year's World Championship.

Those 13 places will be allocated through a two-phase qualification, with eight teams not competing at this year's EHF EURO appearing in phase 1. The first leg is scheduled for 21/22 October, the return leg for 24/25 October 2026.

The four aggregate winners will advance to the decisive phase in April 2027, where they will join Portugal as the highest-ranked side not qualified for EHF EURO 2026, plus the 21 teams from the EHF EURO not already qualified.

More on the qualification structure for the World Championship can be found here.





2027 IHF Women's World Championship —

Qualification Europe phase 1

Estonia vs Kosovo

Belgium vs Lithuania

Bulgaria vs Italy

Great Britain vs Luxembourg

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