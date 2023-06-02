Four X-factors to work in favour of EHF FINAL4 participants

4. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

X-factor: Resilience.

The Hungarian side finished in fourth place in the group stage, with seven wins, one draw and six losses, including one of the most lopsided ones in the competition this season, 20:40, against SG BBM Bietigheim. This season was far from easy for the Hungarian team, which was still looking for their first EHF FINAL4 berth, but 2023 proved to be an excellent year for them so far.

Coach Gabor Elek will leave his post after a 16-year tenure and maybe, just maybe, the players also tried to do him some justice for the excellent job he did over the last decade for FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria. Therefore, when nobody gave the Hungarian side a chance, they bounced back in style and delivered a masterclass of a performance against Metz Handball.

Down by six goals after the first leg of the quarter-final against the French side, FTC bounced back and sealed a 33:26 away win, turning everything on its head. It was a show of resilience, experience and grit and this is the recipe that FTC will bring in Budapest. Teams that did boast an up-and-down season excelled at the EHF FINAL4 – case in point CSM Bucuresti in 2016 – therefore FTC can also spring some surprises here, in front of their own fans.

𝗘𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗕ö𝗹𝗸 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗧𝗖 are a love story like no other. Since her arrival, the Hungarian 🇭🇺 team has managed to take that big step to become one of the top 4 teams in Europe!💥🔥 #ehffinal4



Playing at home with a full stadium, can FTC lift its first #ehffinal4🏆 title? pic.twitter.com/k3PNN9mDCW — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) June 2, 2023

3. Team Esbjerg

X-factor: Henny Reistad

Reistad took the world by storm in the 2020/21 season, when she helped Vipers Kristiansand seal their first-ever title in the EHF Champions League Women, before moving on to Team Esbjerg. The Norwegian back has become better and better since then and became the MVP of the EHF EURO 2022 last November when she helped Norway seal the gold medal.

Reistad is not only the top goal scorer of this season in the European premium competition, with 130 goals in 18 games, needing 21 goals to break the all-time scoring record in a single season in the EHF Champions League Women, held by Natalia Morskova since the 1996/97 season. She can also become the all-time top scorer in the EHF FINAL4, needing only 10 goals to jump into first place, currently held by former Györi Audi ETO KC centre back Nycke Groot.

The Norwegian back can be unstoppable at times and is the focal point of Esbjerg’s attack, but the Danish side can pretty much do everything they want in attack, with a stellar lineup, which also includes Nora Mørk, who can become the first player in history to secure seven titles in the EHF Champions League Women.