FTC coach Elek: “EHF FINAL4 is a reward”

Since taking over FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in 2007, the Hungarian coach oversaw the side in 11 seasons in the premium European competition, winning 73 games from the 114 clinched by FTC.

This season, his team set their own record for the highest number of goals in a single match in the EHF Champions League Women in a 43:19 win against DHK Banik Most, which was also the second-biggest win in FTC’s history in the premium European competition.

Elek was the mastermind behind two of the four European titles won by FTC, securing the Women’s EHF Cup Winners’ Cup in back-to-back seasons in 2011 and 2012.

In fact, the Hungarian coach has 99 wins under his belt in all European competitions and will go for triple digits in the EHF FINAL4, where the draw delivered a tough opponent in the semi-finals: Team Esbjerg.

“It is a very tough team to play against. They are definitely one of the best in the competition this season. They have a very good coach and four players who won the EHF EURO last year with Norway. Therefore, we are facing a tough challenge,” says Elek.

“But, of course, we proved that we are gritty, we proved that we stay true to ourselves, because this has been a rollercoaster season for us. It was a difficult one. We lost some games by big margins, but we still managed to claw back and be here in Budapest when it mattered.”