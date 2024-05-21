Frade comes of age in Barça’s underdog season

In the summer, Barça lost some key players, including centre back Luka Cindric and line player Fabregas and were somehow written off as main contenders for the trophy, despite being the most consistent team in the premier European competition, making the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in the past five editions and six times in the last seven.

Suddenly, the top contender was seen as an underdog, but this really fit into Barça’s mantra and ignited their spark, helping the Spanish side deliver a fantastic season, with only three losses.

“Yes, it was somehow motivating us, because we know what we can do. Of course, it was difficult, we had to adapt, change some things, but I think we really did a great job and we are once again with only two matches ahead of us to win the title. And here, in Cologne, everything can happen,” adds the Portuguese player.

Barça did lose three matches in the group phase, but still emerged in second place, with the second-best attack in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League - 473 goals in 14 matches, staying true to their ethos as an attacking powerhouse. Frade contributed to that, being the third highest scorer, with 70 goals, behind Dika Mem (96 goals) and Aleix Gomez (71).

However, the path towards the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 was not easy, as the battle of the giants between them and Paris Saint-Germain Handball hardly looked to be a walk in the park on paper in the quarter-finals.

But on the court, Frade provided the X-factor, scoring six goals in each of the two matches of the doubleheader, helping Barça to two wins, 30:22 in Paris and 32:31 in Barcelona, to secure a sixth consecutive appearance at the business end of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.