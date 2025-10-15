France and Austria open with clear wins; Faroese make history

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
15 October 2025, 23:30

The opening night of Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers saw high-flying France throw off their campaign with a ruthless victory against Kosovo. Three of the four Balkan teams — Croatia, Slovenia and Montenegro — also joined the winners’ list.

  • Austria cruised past Israel with 39 goals in the opponents' net, while the Faroe Islands secured their first win over Iceland ever
  • France goalkeepers Floriane André (11) and Camille Depuiset (14) combined for 25 saves in the dominant win against Kosovo, 43:12
  • Djurdjina Jaukovic scored eight goals to lead EHF EURO 2022 bronze medallists Montenegro to victory over Portugal, 29:22
  • Nele Antonissen scored 59 per cent of Belgium's goals — 13 of their 22 — in what was the side’s first qualifiers match in almost two decades
  • Philomena Egger led Austria with seven goals without missing a single shot as they beat Israel 39:30; Israel's Mor Shaul also netted seven
  • Jana Mittún's seven goals drove the Faroese to a historic win against Iceland, 24:22

GROUP 1

Croatia vs Finland 25:17 (11:8)

In a low-scoring first half, Croatia dictated the tempo and their advantage reached four goals (10:6) by the 24th minute, but Finland's goalkeeper Ilona Kosonen made seven saves (38 per cent of save efficiency) in the opening 30 minutes to stop the hosts taking a bigger lead into the break. Despite Finland's early pressure in the second half, the Croatia backline proved too strong for the visitors’ defence. Croatia, led by Dejana Milosavljevic with five goals, created the final difference of eight for the first time at 23:15 in the 54th minute and celebrated a deserved win in Sisak. Finland’s Emma Aarnio was the match's top scorer, with nine goals.

20251015 CRO FIN Finland
It was a tough game obviously — Croatia away, a lot of people, a lot of noise and a tough team of course. But I think we as a team played a really good game today. We received 25 goals, which I think is OK and I'm quite happy. I am very proud of my team and what we showed on the court today.
Emma Aarnio
Left back, Finland
C4 9968
I think we didn't play a really good game but we won and that's what we wanted and what's most important. We didn't play well in the first half, but the other half was much better.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, Croatia

France vs Kosovo 43:12 (20:5)

The fourth-ranked national team from the EHF EURO 2024 took time to justify the favourites' role in Nimes, but once France turned on the heat and solidified their defence, Kosovo found it hard to even attempt shots on target. Floriane André made 11 saves and recorded an incredible 68 per cent save rate in the first half, restricting the opponents to only five goals scored and enabling her teammates to run riot at the other end. It took 12 minutes for Kosovo to score their first goal in the second half, which spoke volumes about the difference in quality between the national teams. France routinely finished the job and celebrated a massive win in the end, with Alicia Toublanc the match's top scorer with eight goals.

20251015 FRA KOS FFHANDBALL 42
We were really serious. We played good, especially on defence. We gave ourselves the opportunities to have fast-breaks balls so we could score easy goals and make things easy for ourselves. We have a new team. We have to build connections on the court, but games like these give us opportunities to work, and we used it to the maximum tonight.
Grace Zaadi Deuna
Centre back, France
20251015 FRA KOS FFHANDBALL 58
Playing against the world champions is also challenging for the biggest national teams, not just for us. We are not at our best. We have many absences and young girls are gradually joining the team. As captain, I can be satisfied that we have all given our maximum. But I'm also aware that we have a lot of hard work ahead of us. Matches like this also serve to understand how much work needs to be done to play at a serious international level.
Mirjeta Bytyqi
Right back, Kosovo

GROUP 3

Slovenia vs Belgium 29:22 (17:8)

One of the group 3 favourites, Slovenia began the match strong and displayed no mercy for Belgium, who are playing the EHF EURO qualifiers for the first time since 2006. Slovenia goalkeeper Maja Vojnovic made 14 saves and recorded a 62 per cent save rate in the first half, restricting the Belgian attack to only three goals scored until the 20th minute, which set the tone for the rest of the match. Coach Dragan Adžic's squad had a clear lead at the break and not much changed in the second half. Despite missing EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team left back Tjaša Stanko, Slovenia held on to their formidable lead to the end, securing two points. Nusa Fegic (seven) and Ema Hrvatin (six) combined for 13 goals, while Belgium back Nele Antonissen netted 13 and was the match's top scorer.

20251015 SLO BEL 4
The Belgians perhaps surprised us a bit, as we didn’t expect them to fight so hard. In the first half, we showed that good defence also leads to a good attack, as we scored easy goals from fast breaks. In the second half, we dropped off a little, but later it turned out that we were the stronger team.
Ema Hrvatin
Left back, Slovenia
20251015 SLO BEL 8
We started the match a bit poorly, as we didn’t know what to expect. It was our first game at this level, and I’m satisfied with our performance. In the end, we lost by only seven goals against a very strong team. I’m really proud of all my teammates and the whole team for the way we played.
Nele Antonissen
Centre back, Belgium

GROUP 4

Montenegro vs Portugal 29:22 (17:11)

Portugal's motivated start to the match caught Montenegro by surprise, but once Djurdjina Jaukovic (eight goals) got going towards the middle of the first half, it became difficult for the Portuguese defence to cope with the left back's explosive intensity. Montenegro's lead was on the rise ahead of the break, while Portugal's offence scored only a couple of goals between the 25th minute and half-time, which resulted in a six-goal lead for coach Suzana Lazovic's squad. Portugal narrowed the difference to four goals on a couple of occasions in the second half, but come the 46th minute, Montenegro had pulled away to a seven-goal lead (25:18), which signalled the end of Portugal's hopes.

Mnepor0034 (1)
I am satisfied with the result, although we had some issues with conceding easy goals. The mistakes we made did not affect the final score. I am happy for our debutants, and it is important that we have as many players as possible involved in the roster. We can play better, and I believe we will.
Suzana Lazovic
Head coach, Montenegro
Mnepor0096
It was a tough match for us because we played against a strong opponent with very strong players. We tried our best and fought hard. It is important for us to keep improving from game to game.
Débora Moreno
Left back, Portugal

Iceland vs Faroe Islands 22:24 (11:11)

The Nordic derby delivered excitement, as the Faroese rushed to an early four-goal lead, 7:3, in the 15th minute. But Iceland intensified their efforts and even took a lead (11:10) of their own ahead of the break, before Jana Mittún put the visitors level. The score line continued to swing from one side to the other in the second half, but the Faroe Islands' four-goal run to 21:17 approaching the final 10 minutes proved crucial in deciding the points. Mittún netted seven goals and was the match's top scorer, while Hafdís Renötudóttir made 15 saves and recorded a 38 per cent save rate for Iceland.

A 908635
We need to work better on defence, and the offence wasn't quite right today. This is basically a new journey for us. We've lost some really good players, but it's just a matter of moving forward.
Elín Klara Þorkelsdóttir
Centre back, Iceland

GROUP 6

Austria vs Israel 39:30 (18:12)

With Austria coach Monique Tijsterman deciding to bring only one goalkeeper for the match, the Israelis sensed an opportunity to cause an upset and started the match better than the hosts. But once Austria strengthened their defence and upped the tempo, it was a one-way street for Israel. The inspired Austrians doubled their goal tally in the second half, while keeper Lena Ivancok conceded only eight goals and recorded a 31 per cent save rate overall, ensuring a dominant win and start to the qualifiers. Philomena Egger (Austria) and Mor Shaul (Israel) each scored seven goals and were the match's joint-top scorers.

2KA04390
They have a young team, but they play a clear system. I am very proud of how my team performed. I am only disappointed with the result, as a closer result would have been possible. But Austria is not our opponent in the battle for a EURO ticket — that is Greece.
Gilad Maor
Head coach, Israel
2KA04003
We can be satisfied with the 39 goals, but 30 goals against is definitely too many. Something like that could cost us the qualification. Now we need to recover quickly, get together and change our defensive strategy as soon as possible. We left far too much space, didn't commit enough fouls and left the inner block pretty much on its own.
Katarina Pandža
Left back, Austria
2KA02389
Photos: ÖHB/Agentur DIENER/Eva Manhart; kolektiff images/Croatian Handball Federation; Aljaz Mocnik/Slovenian Handball Federation; Stefan Ivanovic - HF Montenegro; Icelandic Handball Federation/Mummi Lu; FFHANDBALL/Connor Owens

20251015 Szeged Magdeburg 37
