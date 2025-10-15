France and Austria open with clear wins; Faroese make history

The fourth-ranked national team from the EHF EURO 2024 took time to justify the favourites' role in Nimes, but once France turned on the heat and solidified their defence, Kosovo found it hard to even attempt shots on target. Floriane André made 11 saves and recorded an incredible 68 per cent save rate in the first half, restricting the opponents to only five goals scored and enabling her teammates to run riot at the other end. It took 12 minutes for Kosovo to score their first goal in the second half, which spoke volumes about the difference in quality between the national teams. France routinely finished the job and celebrated a massive win in the end, with Alicia Toublanc the match's top scorer with eight goals.