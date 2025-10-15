LIVE BLOG: All home teams start with big wins; France vs Kosovo next

LIVE BLOG: All home teams start with big wins; France vs Kosovo next

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
15 October 2025, 16:30

The Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers throw off with round 1 on Wednesday and Thursday. A total of 24 teams, divided over six groups, start their journey to the final tournament in Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye in December 2026. With eight teams already guaranteed of their spot — the five co-hosts and the top 3 from the EHF EURO 2024: Norway, Denmark, and Hungary — there are 16 tickets to be earned in the qualifiers, which are played over six rounds, with the last round scheduled for April.

 

Wednesday 15 October

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Women's EHF EURO Qualifiers 2026

16:47

Before Croatia and Finland get the qualifiers underway in less than 15 minutes from now, let's not forget that the already qualified teams play their own competition — the Women's EHF EURO Cup 2026, also starting today. We won't cover those matches extensively here on the live blog, but you can read about them in this round 1 preview.

All matches of both the EHF EURO Qualifiers and Cup can be watched live on EHFTV, though geo-restrictions might apply. Read all about it in this 'Where to watch' overview:

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20220120 TV Story
EHF EURO

Where to watch the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers

WHERE TO WATCH: Round 1 and 2 of the qualifiers and the EHF EURO Cup next week get broad coverage on EHF's channels

1 week ago

16:38

With eight teams already secured of their spot at the final tournament, the 24 teams in the qualifiers are going to battle it out for the remaining 16 places. Who will stamp their tickets after the six rounds of the qualifiers. And, who will then lift the trophy come December 2026?! 

16:30

The long road to Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia, and Türkiye starts in half an hour... in other words: Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog for the start of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers!

Wednesday and Thursday see round 1 being played across Europe, as 24 teams hope to stamp their ticket to the final tournament in December 2026. The 12 matches are evenly divided between two days, so we throw off with six matches today. Get up-to-date with Wednesday's preview from EHF journalist Danijela Vekić.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W France Vs. Montenegro MAL3660 AM
EHF EURO

12 teams begin journeys to Women's EHF EURO 2026 on Wednesda…

DAY PREVIEW: The Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers throw off as 12 teams enter the race across Europe — action begins in Croatia and ends wit…

2 days ago
EURO24W Switzerland Vs. Germany UH20894 UH
Previous Article Injury prevention in focus for next EHF webinar

Latest news

More News