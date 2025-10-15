16:38

With eight teams already secured of their spot at the final tournament, the 24 teams in the qualifiers are going to battle it out for the remaining 16 places. Who will stamp their tickets after the six rounds of the qualifiers. And, who will then lift the trophy come December 2026?!

16:30

The long road to Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia, and Türkiye starts in half an hour... in other words: Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog for the start of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers!

Wednesday and Thursday see round 1 being played across Europe, as 24 teams hope to stamp their ticket to the final tournament in December 2026. The 12 matches are evenly divided between two days, so we throw off with six matches today. Get up-to-date with Wednesday's preview from EHF journalist Danijela Vekić.