LIVE BLOG: All home teams start with big wins; France vs Kosovo next
The Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers throw off with round 1 on Wednesday and Thursday. A total of 24 teams, divided over six groups, start their journey to the final tournament in Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye in December 2026. With eight teams already guaranteed of their spot — the five co-hosts and the top 3 from the EHF EURO 2024: Norway, Denmark, and Hungary — there are 16 tickets to be earned in the qualifiers, which are played over six rounds, with the last round scheduled for April.
Women's EHF EURO Qualifiers 2026