12 teams begin journeys to Women's EHF EURO 2026 on Wednesday

13 October 2025, 12:00

The final qualifying phase for the Women's EHF EURO 2026 throws off on Wednesday 15 October, as 12 teams begin their long journey toward Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye.

Qualifiers phase 2 opens in Croatia with the hosts welcoming Finland, while the first day of action wraps up with a Nordic clash between the Icelanders and the Faroe Islands.

GROUP 1

Croatia vs Finland

Wednesday 15 October, 17:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Croatia have missed only three EHF EUROs in history — in 1998, 2000, and 2002 — and since 2004 they have been part of every final tournament
  • the hosts' best result came in 2020 when they claimed a bronze medal, their first and only medal so far, while they finished 19th at the EHF EURO 2024
  • Finland are still waiting for their first major championship appearance, having taken part in nine qualifiers editions so far
  • it is the first official match between the women’s sides — the men's teams met in the 2023 IHF Men's World Championship qualifications
  • Croatia's head coach Ivica Obrvan was appointed in 2023, while Tomas Westerlund has been leading Finland since 2019

It’s going to be a tough match against a very strong team. They play physically and have a good fast break game. For us, it’s important to stop them often and try to reduce our technical errors.
Tomas Westerlund
Head coach, Finland

France vs Kosovo

Wednesday 15 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • since 2000, France have been part of every EHF EURO, winning five medals in total — gold in 2018, silver in 2020, and three bronze (2002, 2006, 2016)
  • at the 2022 and 2024 editions, France reached the final weekend, but finished fourth on each occasion
  • Kosovo's first qualifiers appearance came in 2016, but they are still waiting for their first win in the process — and also their first EHF EURO qualification
  • Agron Shabani's Kosovo will rely on a young squad in this first week of qualifiers, facing numerous absences mainly due to injuries
  • France and Kosovo have never met in an official match

We are going to play against Kosovo and Finland, two teams we are not used to meeting. It is hard to know what to expect, but we will take both games very seriously as they are official games, with an EHF EURO qualification at stake. Our team is still in construction, with a lot of changes within the past few months, and these two games will also be a great opportunity to progress.
Sébastien Gardillou
Head coach, France
The matches against France and Croatia are of a very high level. But they can serve as an important school, as an opportunity to gain experience and for the development of our very young team. We are focused on a dignified and combative performance.
Agron Shabani
Head coach, Kosovo

GROUP 3

Slovenia vs Belgium

Wednesday 15 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • this game is also the first international duel between the sides
  • Belgium came through Qualifiers phase 1, winning against Cyprus (21:18) and Luxembourg (33:23) before joining group 3
  • this is the first time since 2006 that Belgium have been part of the qualifiers for the EHF EURO
  • Slovenia are entering the qualifiers to secure their 10th EHF EURO appearance and their sixth consecutive one — their best result so far was eighth place on home turf in 2022
  • Slovenia will play without injured team captain Tjaša Stanko, but she will still be present at the game to support the team

We saw that women's handball in Belgium is developing. This match will be very important for us, just like any other competitive match. I believe that on Wednesday, in front of the home crowd in Koper, we will deliver a quality performance, and we will use the great atmosphere to prepare as well as possible for the next challenge.
Dragan Adžic
Head coach, Slovenia
GROUP 4

Montenegro vs Portugal

Wednesday 15 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Montenegro are the heavyweights of the group, having reached the semi-finals three times in eight consecutive appearances and winning two medals
  • Portugal made it to the main event twice: in 2008 and 2024 — in the qualifiers of the 2024 edition, Portugal finished third with two wins, both times against Finland
  • Montenegro's head coach Suzana Lazovic will lead her side through the EHF EURO qualifiers for the first time, having taken over the team ahead of the Women's EHF EURO 2024 when Montenegro were already qualified
  • this will be the third match between the sides in the qualifications for the EHF EURO — they also met in 2013 and 2014, when Montenegro won the first match 29:24, and drew 22:22 in the return leg
  • in their most recent clash, the 2025 IHF Women's World Championship qualification play-off, Montenegro eliminated Portugal 61:45 on aggregate

Iceland vs Faroe Islands

Wednesday 15 October, 21:30 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the two Nordic sides were also pitted together in the Women's EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers — Iceland won on both occasions, ultimately finishing second in the group and qualifying for the main event
  • Faroe Islands secured their debut EHF EURO appearance as one of the best third-ranked teams
  • EHF EURO 2024 marked Iceland's return to the big stage after 12 years, finishing 16th, while the Faroe Islands were just one spot behind, in 17th
  • Iceland's previous two EHF EURO appearances were in 2010 and 2012
  • the Faroe Islands have never defeated Iceland, having also lost by 24:16 in the 2017 IHF Women's World Championship qualifications

GROUP 6

Austria vs Israel

Wednesday 15 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Israel are the fourth team on the opening day of the qualifiers still waiting for their first EHF EURO appearance
  • in the 2024 qualifiers, Israel suffered six straight defeats — against Germany, Ukraine, and Slovakia
  • before the EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers, Israel failed to progress from qualification phase 1 on five consecutive occasions
  • Austria returned to the EHF EURO in 2024 after 16 years as one of the co-hosts; before that, they appeared in eight straight championships since the inaugural edition in 1994 and even claimed bronze in 1996
  • the two teams have met twice before — in the IHF Women's World Championship qualifications in 2012 and 2014, with Austria claiming convincing wins, 40:22 and 41:15, respectively

EURO24W Norway Vs Austria UH22889 UH
Qualifying for the EHF EURO 2026 is our clear goal. Success in the World Championship play-offs was definitely a huge factor, after that many players retired from the national team. The fact that it worked out straight away in April after just one and a half training camps in this formation brought us closer together.
Katarina Pandža
Left back, Austria

