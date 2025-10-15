GROUP B

H2H: 1-0-4

Top scorers: Mario Sostaric 8/10 (OTP Bank - PICK Szeged), Oscar Bergendahl 7/7 (SC Magdeburg)

After losing their opener 33:34 against Orlen Wisla Plock, Szeged took another home defeat on the eve of their 50th club anniversary celebration. On the other hand, SC Magdeburg are currently in a class of their own, as the only unbeaten team in group B. The match clearly showed the importance of goalkeepers: while Tobias Thulin and Roland Mikler had little impact, Sergey Hernandez was a cornerstone for Magdeburg’s fourth win in their fifth duel against Szeged with 10 saves (32.3 per cent efficiency). The defending champions led 7:6 by the 11th minute and never let that advantage slip, although Szeged did close back to one goal early in the second half after trailing 15:18 at the break. The key for the visitors’ win was line player Oscar Bergendahl, who replaced Magnus Saugstrup and scored four of his seven goals between minutes 45 and 53. Mario Sostaric scored eight times and now is overall third best scorer with 41 strikes, two more than Magdeburg’s Ómar Ingi Magnusson.