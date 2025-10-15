Magdeburg still spotless, Plock and Aalborg remain top hunters

15 October 2025, 22:50

Round 5 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 opened with five matches on Wednesday, with the favourites looking strong. SC Magdeburg remained perfect with their fifth win, while it was one victory apiece in the two Polish-French duels: Orlen Wisla Plock beat Paris Saint-Germain 35:32, and HBC Nantes claimed a 35:27 win in Kielce.

  • Aalborg maintain a spotless record in home matches, beating Dinamo Bucuresti 34:28 and leaving the visitors still on the hunt for their first point
  • after scoring 10 goals in the 35:32 win against PSG, Plock’s French right back Melvyn Richardson is equal leader of the scorer list with Mathias Gidsel (both on 42 strikes)
  • Magdeburg took a well-deserved and dominant 34:30 win at Szeged to top group B with the maximum of 10 points
  • HBC Nantes continued their winning streak thanks to 13 goals from Aymeric Minne
  • Barça won their first ever match against HC Eurofarm Pelister, 34:30

GROUP A

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 34:28 (18:14)

H2H: 1-1-1
Top scorers: Juri Knorr 8/10 (Aalborg Håndbold), Pedro Veitia 6/12 (Dinamo Bucuresti)

In their first ever duel in the EHF Champions League, Aalborg started in express mode, pulling ahead easily and with high-speed handball to a 9:3 lead after only 13 minutes. Goalkeeper Niklas Landin was on brilliant form, and he finished with 12 saves (30 per cent efficiency). However Dinamo did not give up, scoring an impressive 15:10 series to be close to turning the match around at 19:18 in the 34th minute. This was a wake-up call for the hosts, who improved their efficiency in attack again, taking a decisive 27:20 advantage. One week after his international comeback following thumb surgery, Sander Sagosen netted four times for Aalborg and was their third-best scorer behind Juri Knorr (eight goals) and Mads Hoxer (six). Dinamo remain on zero points, while Aalborg now have eight.

20251015 Aalborg Bucuresti Dahl Quote
Our defence was in a big part of the game really good with a high level of intensity. We wanted to run with them, score a lot of goals in contra attack and that was really the key to win today. We managed to make it hard and to have the most energy in the end phase which I really think worked out.
Simon Dahl
Head coach, Aalborg Håndbold
20251015 Aalborg Bucuresti Ladefoged Quote
A game where we were challenged on the tempo and the game between the two goals with a lot of running, but we did not managed to keep up with Aalborg and that resulted in a clear defeat. We had some good periods in the game where we made some controlled goals but made mistakes and [Niklas] Landin took a lot, and then you do not win against Aalborg.
Frederik Ladefoged
Line player, Dinamo Bucuresti

Industria Kielce (POL) vs HBC Nantes (FRA) 27:35 (15:15)

H2H: 3-1-3
Top scorers: Artsem Karalek 7/8 (Industria Kielce), Aymeric Minne 13/14 (HBC Nantes)

After their fourth consecutive defeat, Industria Kielce still only have two points from their opener against Kolstad, while HBC Nantes took their third straight win and are unbeaten against Kielce for three games in a row now. However, the first half was level, with Kielce leading briefly by two goals in the 27th minute. Aymeric Minne had already scored seven of his 13 goals in the first 30 minutes, and remained Nantes’ driving force after the break when the French side took the upper hand. Kielce struggled to score against a strong HBC defence and the crucial period was between minutes 43 and 50, when Nantes used a 5:1 run to take a decisive 30:23 lead.

20251015 Kielce Nantes Jarosiewicz Quote
Finally, we played well in the first half — in previous games that wasn’t the case. In the second half, the game slipped away from us around the 40th minute when the gap grew to six goals. That clipped our wings, and we couldn’t catch up.
Piotr Jarosiewicz
Left wing, Industria Kielce
20251015 Kielce Nantes Fleurance Quote
It's always tough to play here, especially when we have challenging matches ahead in the French league. We’re very happy with today’s game — the player rotation we planned before the match worked out. We maintained tactical discipline, focus, and stuck to our game plan until the end.
Dimitri Fleurance
Head coach, HBC Nantes
GROUP B

OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 30:34 (15:18)

H2H: 1-0-4
Top scorers: Mario Sostaric 8/10 (OTP Bank - PICK Szeged), Oscar Bergendahl 7/7 (SC Magdeburg)

After losing their opener 33:34 against Orlen Wisla Plock, Szeged took another home defeat on the eve of their 50th club anniversary celebration. On the other hand, SC Magdeburg are currently in a class of their own, as the only unbeaten team in group B. The match clearly showed the importance of goalkeepers: while Tobias Thulin and Roland Mikler had little impact, Sergey Hernandez was a cornerstone for Magdeburg’s fourth win in their fifth duel against Szeged with 10 saves (32.3 per cent efficiency). The defending champions led 7:6 by the 11th minute and never let that advantage slip, although Szeged did close back to one goal early in the second half after trailing 15:18 at the break. The key for the visitors’ win was line player Oscar Bergendahl, who replaced Magnus Saugstrup and scored four of his seven goals between minutes 45 and 53. Mario Sostaric scored eight times and now is overall third best scorer with 41 strikes, two more than Magdeburg’s Ómar Ingi Magnusson.

20251015 Szeged Magdeburg Kukic Quote
We didn’t play badly, but we had some bad moments, and you just can’t afford that against the defending champions. It’s still only the beginning of the season — we have plenty of games ahead of us to improve and get better. Once our injured players return, we’ll be stronger.
Lazar Kukic
Centre back, OTP Bank-PICK Szeged
20251015 Szeged Magdeburg Osullivan Quote
We knew that Szeged were missing some key players, but even so, they made things really difficult for us. We controlled the game from start to finish, and in the last 20 minutes it already felt like we were on our way to securing both points.
Christian O'Sullivan
Centre back, SC Magdeburg

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 35:32 (13:16)

H2H: 2-0-9
Top scorers: Melvyn Richrdson 10/13 (Orlen Wisla Plock), Elohim Prandi 12/17 (Paris Saint-Germain Handball)

Orlen Wisla Plock took their second consecutive win against Paris Saint-Germain and remain Magdeburg’s top hunter. After their lucky home victory against Zagreb in round 4, the French champions suffered their third defeat of the season. In the first half, PSG had full control, leading by five goals at one point (12:7) and remaining ahead until Miha Zarabec levelled the match at 22:22 in the 41st minute. Plock turned things around largely due to an improvement from goalkeeper Mirko Alilovic, and extended the gap several times to three goals, which was also the winning margin. Paris are still waiting for their first away point of this Champions League season. Two French national team players stood out as top scorers: Melvyn Richardson netted 10 times for the hosts, while Elohim Prandi scored 12 times — still not enough for Paris.

20251015 Plock PSG Richardson Quote
In the first half, our opponents played better and we had difficulties, but in the second half we showed our character. We responded strongly, supported by our amazing fans, who carried us with their energy. It is a unique victory and we are very happy about it. Now we need to recover and focus on the next important and demanding matches.
Melvyn Richardson
Right back, Orlen Wisla Plock
20251015 Plock PSG Karabatic Quote
We played well in the first half, controlled the game and could have taken a bigger lead. In the second half, fatigue caught up with us — we missed a few shots and made a few mistakes. Wisla has high-quality players in its ranks, picked up the pace and played very well in 1-on-1 situations. Despite the defeat, we leave the court with our heads held high.
Luka Karabatic
Line player, Paris Saint-Germain Handball

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs Barça (ESP) 30:34 (13:17)

H2H: 0-0-1
Top scorers: Dekan Manaskov 8/8 and Nik Henigman 8/11 (HC Eurofarm Pelister), Domen Makuc 6/8 and Dika Mem both 6/8 (Barça)

The first 17 minutes were pretty level, before Barça took the upper hand to pull ahead from 9:9 to 14:10 and kept this lead until the break. Although Eurofarm Pelister again showed a brave performance against a top side, as they did in Paris in round 2, Barça’s victory in their first-ever away match at Bitola was never really in doubt. While goalkeepers Emil Nielsen and Viktor Hallgrímsson were not at their usual level, and were clearly topped by Nikola Mitrevski (nine saves, 28 per cent efficiency), Barça remained ahead, as they scored from almost all positions with the same efficiency. When leading 30:23 in minute 50, the visitors decelerated and allowed Pelister to close the gap a little.

20251015 Pelister Barca Garabaya Quote
To beat Barcelona you have to be perfect, we had a good match, but not perfect. Made some easy mistakes, we didn't find a solution to stop them in certain situations. The second half was much better, I saw a fight. We had a small chance at the end of the match, but we couldn't win. I think we are improving every day and getting better, we have to focus even on the smallest detail in the game.
Ruben Garabaya
Head coach, HC Eurofarm Pelister
20251015 Pelister Barca Makuc Quote (1)
It was nice to play in this fantastic atmosphere from the first to the last minute. I am pleased that we won, it was not as easy as it seemed. In the end, the match ended with a four-goal difference, we are satisfied with what we achieved and we came with two points. Eurofarm Pelister plays well, especially at home when the audience cheers them on.
Domen Makuc
Centre back, Barça
Photos © Henrik Hansen; Tomasz Fąfara; Eliza Sólya; Paweł Jakubowski; Aleksandar Kotevski

