France and Netherlands edge closer to Women's EHF EURO 2026

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
05 March 2026, 22:00

Round 3 of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers concluded with the favourites, France and the Netherlands recording dominant away wins against Croatia and Switzerland to maintain their perfect records. Ukraine, Finland and Bosnia and Herzegovina collected their maiden points in the qualifiers, leaving Lithuania, Kosovo and Italy, respectively, still without points.

  • France limited Croatia to only seven goals the first half, displaying impressive defence, with keepers Hatadou Sako and Camille Depuiset making a combined 14 saves
  • Emma Arnio led Finland to an historic victory against Kosovo, scoring eight goals and surpassing the 100-goal mark in the national team
  • 15-year-old Alteja Ustilaite scored four goals in Lithuania's loss to Ukraine
  • Dione Housheer, Zoë Sprengers and Kelly Dulfer scored five goals each in the Netherlands' big win against Switzerland in Kriens
  • Desire Kolasinac (seven) and Ana Lovric (eight) led Bosnia and Herzegovina to an important victory against Italy in group 2

GROUP 1

Croatia vs France 19:30 (7:19)

H2H: 2-1-9
Top scorers: Dejana Milosavljevic 8/11 (Croatia); Sarah Bouktit 7/9 (France)

France's world-class quality stood out straight from throw-off in Bjelovar, as coach Sebastien Gardillou's squad rushed to an early five-goal lead, 7:2, setting the bar high. A Grace Zaadi Deuna-inspired five-goal run to 12:4 followed next, with the 2025 IHF World Championship bronze medallists impressing both in defence and attack. Croatia struggled to find the back of the net, resulting in Les Bleus holding a 12-goal advantage at half-time. Ivica Obrvan's squad improved after the break, with the Croatians rising to the challenge and narrowing France's lead to 25:17, but the latter's quality in squad depth prevented any attempt from the hosts to get closer. France steadily maintained a double-digit advantage until the final whistle and kept their perfect record intact, while Croatia settled for their first loss of the qualifiers.

20260305 CRO EFRA Zaadi
I really liked the way we started the game, especially our defensive performance in the first half. I thought we were very focused and disciplined, and we didn’t underestimate Croatia. I also really liked our overall commitment. Everyone had the chance to play and we did some really good things. We had a long difficult spell at the beginning of the second half, which is probably the only downside. But for a team that only had two training sessions this week, I think what we did was pretty good. I’m really happy with the effort and commitment we showed.
Grace Zaadi Deuna
Centre back, France
20260305 CRO EFRA Kapitanović Zaadi
There has been a generational transition in both national teams, and both sides are also dealing with injuries. At times we played well, but at other moments it wasn’t as good, so we still need to find the right balance in our game if we want to achieve the results we’re aiming for. It was more difficult at the beginning because they punished every mistake we made. In the second half we were stronger and showed improvement. I would also like to thank the fans for their support. The atmosphere in Bjelovar was really great and it means a lot to us to have that kind of support from the stands. We just need to stay persistent and keep working.
Ivana Kapitanovic
Goalkeeper, Croatia

Finland vs Kosovo 23:21 (14:10)

H2H: 2-0-0
Top scorers: Emma Arnio 8/14 (Finland); Merlinda Qorraj 10/20 (Kosovo)

The match in Vantaa offered a chance for both Finland and Kosovo to secure their debut points in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers and avoid the bottom in group 1 — and it ended with Finland celebrating their first qualifiers phase 2 victory ever. After a level start to the match, Finland took a two-goal lead, 10:8, in the 19th minute through Ellen Voutilainen. The hosts strengthened their defence ahead of the break, allowing only a couple of goals and resulting in Finland being four up at half-time. Not much changed in the low-scoring second half and the decisive moment of the match came in the 43rd minute, when Emma Aarnio & co. held a five-goal lead, 22:17, as Kosovo were unable to follow their hosts’ tempo. In the end, Finland celebrated a win, leaving Kosovo still without points in group 1 after three rounds played.

20260503 FIN KOS VOUTILAINEN
First and foremost it was important for us to show ourselves that we are capable of winning these kind of important games. I feel we could have decided the gam at an earlier stage, but Kosovo had a good goalkeeper and our throwing was maybe not best possible. Good defending from our side and that was a big help.
Ellen Voutilainen
Left back, Finland

GROUP 2

Switzerland vs Netherlands 21:39 (10:18)

H2H: 1-0-4
Top scorers: Daphné Gautschi 5/11 (Switzerland); Dione Housheer (5/8), Zoë Sprengers 5/6, Kelly Dulfer 5/7 (Netherlands)

Switzerland began the match in Kriens on the front foot, taking the Netherlands by surprise with an early two-goal lead, 6:4 in the 11th minute, through young star Mia Emmenegger. However, Switzerland's happiness did not last long, as the electric Dutch responded by making a four-goal run to take a 8:6 lead and completely turn the match in their favour. The hosts tried to regain the lead, but the lightning-quick Dutch fast breaks punished each and every technical error, and enabled the Netherlands to go to the break with a huge advantage, 18:10. With the momentum fully on the Netherlands’ side, Switzerland coach Knut Ove Joa's squad struggled in the second half, while the Dutch flourished and their advantage kept on rising, reaching 19 goals, 38:19, in the 56th minute. The Netherlands left Kriens with a deserved, decisive win.

20260305 Suinecsecondhalf (12)
I was quite satisfied with the first half. We played well and had good momentum for long stretches. At the same time, the opponent punished our technical mistakes immediately, and they are very good at that. We also have many new players in the team, so I’m happy to see how they are integrating and contributing already.
Knut Ove Joa
Head coach, Switzerland
20260305 Suinecsecondhalf (9)
The game had a lot of ups and downs. I think we changed a few things in defence and attack, and towards the end of the first half we gained more control. In the second half we played quite solidly, so in the end it was a good win and we can be happy with the performance.

For the next game, we need to start better and be sharper from the beginning. We created a lot of open chances but didn’t score all of them, so we need to be more efficient in front of goal. At the same time, we can take the positive things with us — we showed that we can adjust during the game and improve as it goes on.
Kelly Dulfer
Left back, Netherlands

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy 28:25 (14:12)

H2H: 4-0-0
Top scorers: Ana Lovric 8/8 (Bosnia and Herzegovina); Ramona Vesna Manojlovic 7/13 (Italy)

In a first half full of turnarounds, Italy began the match better and held a minimal lead up to the 16th minute. At that point Bosnia and Herzegovina took over and built a three-goal advantage, 10:7, in the 22nd minute through Ana Lovric. Coach Adnan Bašic's squad successfully kept their lead until the break, but Italy were determined. The visitors kept Bosnia and Herzegovina on their toes, with only one goal separating the sides from the 33rd to the 52nd minute, when Amela Džakmic finally put the hosts two goals up, 24:22 — a strike that proved crucial in deciding the winner. The line player's goal inspired confidence for the hosts to finish the job and pick up their first points in the qualifiers.

GROUP 5

Ukraine vs Lithuania 30:29 (15:16)

H2H: 4-0-0
Top scorers: Anastasiia Orzhakhovska 6/9, Liubov Rosokha 6/7 (Ukraine); Dominyka Andronik 6/9, Gabija Pilikauskaite 6/9 (Lithuania)

With both teams eager to secure maiden points in the qualifiers, the stakes were high and the first half was full of turnarounds, as neither Ukraine nor Lithuania were able to establish control. The hosts took a two-goal lead, 13:11, in the 23rd minute, but the Lithuanians responded quickly by going ahead, 16:15, with Aušra Arciševskaja scoring just before the break. The momentum inspired confidence for Lithuania and 15-year-old Alteja Ustilaite gave the side an early four-goal advantage, 19:15, in the second half. However, Ukraine improved both in defence and attack, and come the 41st minute, Liubov Rosokha (six goals) scored for 23:22 to complete a full comeback. Although Dominyka Andronik (seven goals) & co. set up a dramatic finish in the final minute, Ukraine celebrated a close victory.

IMG 9024
Mariia Gladun helped us a lot in the second half. She saved some important shots. This gave the team confidence. I am grateful to the team — the players managed to find the strength within themselves, showed character and came back from a four-goal deficit to take the lead and win the match. Today, the team showed their fighting spirit.
Bohdan Panchenko
Head coach, Ukraine
