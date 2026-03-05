France and Netherlands edge closer to Women's EHF EURO 2026

The game had a lot of ups and downs. I think we changed a few things in defence and attack, and towards the end of the first half we gained more control. In the second half we played quite solidly, so in the end it was a good win and we can be happy with the performance.



For the next game, we need to start better and be sharper from the beginning. We created a lot of open chances but didn’t score all of them, so we need to be more efficient in front of goal. At the same time, we can take the positive things with us — we showed that we can adjust during the game and improve as it goes on.

Kelly Dulfer Left back, Netherlands