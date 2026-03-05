Kristensen decides top duel; Norway extend winning streak

21 saves from goalkeeper Anna Kristensen decided the top duel for Denmark, while Romania consolidated their second rank in group 1 with an away win in Slovakia. Like in the EHF EURO 2026 qualifiers, the double-headers on the schedule this week will conclude on Saturday and Sunday.

Norway extended their impressive winning streak with their 15th victory in the same number of EHF EURO Cup matches, across several editions of the competition, to remain on top of group 1

10 goals from Sorina Maria Grozav paved the way to Romania’s away win in Slovakia, 32:26, in which the hosts almost turned the match with a 13:4 run

for 40 minutes, Hungary were ahead against Denmark, but then only scored five goals from that point

GROUP 1

Top scorers: Monika Kobylinska 4/6 (Poland); Henny Reistad 9/9 (Norway)

The base for Norway’s clear away win was an early 6:0 run from 2:2 to 8:2. After only 23 minutes, when Kristine Breistøl netted for 15:5, the margin was double figured. The defending EURO Cup, EHF EURO, world and Olympic champions had the match under full control. Intermediately and at the end, Poland reduced the gap to seven goals, but never endangered the visitors. The duel of two Norwegian-born coaches, Arne Senstad versus Ole Gustav Gjekstad, was a clear matter. In the first match after legendary goalkeeper Katrine Lunde finished her career, her successor Eli Raasok successfully entered the huge footprints with 17 saves. Poland remain on two points before travelling to Norway on Saturday.