Kristensen decides top duel; Norway extend winning streak

05 March 2026, 20:30

Both Scandinavian sides remain with a clear record after round 3 of the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026. But while Norway took a dominant win in Poland, Denmark had a tough nut to crack in the duel of EHF EURO 2024 medallists in Hungary. 

21 saves from goalkeeper Anna Kristensen decided the top duel for Denmark, while Romania consolidated their second rank in group 1 with an away win in Slovakia. Like in the EHF EURO 2026 qualifiers, the double-headers on the schedule this week will conclude on Saturday and Sunday.

  • Norway extended their impressive winning streak with their 15th victory in the same number of EHF EURO Cup matches, across several editions of the competition, to remain on top of group 1
  • 10 goals from Sorina Maria Grozav paved the way to Romania’s away win in Slovakia, 32:26, in which the hosts almost turned the match with a 13:4 run
  • for 40 minutes, Hungary were ahead against Denmark, but then only scored five goals from that point

GROUP 1

Poland vs Norway 24:31 (11:18)

Top scorers: Monika Kobylinska 4/6 (Poland); Henny Reistad 9/9 (Norway)

The base for Norway’s clear away win was an early 6:0 run from 2:2 to 8:2. After only 23 minutes, when Kristine Breistøl netted for 15:5, the margin was double figured. The defending EURO Cup, EHF EURO, world and Olympic champions had the match under full control. Intermediately and at the end, Poland reduced the gap to seven goals, but never endangered the visitors. The duel of two Norwegian-born coaches, Arne Senstad versus Ole Gustav Gjekstad, was a clear matter. In the first match after legendary goalkeeper Katrine Lunde finished her career, her successor Eli Raasok successfully entered the huge footprints with 17 saves. Poland remain on two points before travelling to Norway on Saturday. 

Slovakia vs Romania 26:32 (9:18)

Top scorers: Barbora Lancz 5/12 (Slovakia); Sorina Maria Grozav 10/15 (Romania)

A great comeback in the middle of the second half was not enough for Slovakia to take their first points, as Romania secured their second EHF EURO Cup 2026 win and remain in second position in the group. The visitors had their strongest period from minute nine up to the break, when they pulled ahead from 6:5 to an almost decisive 18:9. After half-time, the team of head coach Ovidiu Mihaila even extended the gap to 10 goals several times, last at 22:12. But with the victory already in mind, Romania almost allowed Slovakia to turn the match around. Within 16 minutes, the hosts recorded a 13:4 run for 25:26. This was the wake-up call for the Romanians, who netted four unanswered goals to finally clinch the win. With her 10 goals, Sorina Maria Grozav extended her lead in the overall scorer list with now 25 strikes after three matches.

GROUP 2

Highlight match: Hungary vs Denmark 19:21 (9:9)

Top scorers: Petra Simon 5/7 (Hungary), Mie Højlund 6/8 (Denmark)

The Highlight Match of round 3, between the EHF EURO 2024 bronze and silver medallists, was a thriller from the start to the end. It was a happy end for the Danes, who took their third win in the same number of matches, while for Hungary it was the first defeat in the EHF EURO Cup 2026. The match saw a low-scoring, defence-orientated battle imprinted by strong goalkeepers. Ultimately, 21 saves from Anna Kristensen at a save rate of 52.5 per cent were the key for Denmark’s away win. Her Hungarian counterpart Zsófi Szemerey saved 12 shots. Until minute 40, the hosts had light advantages, but could not cast of the Danes, who turned the match around between minute 39 and 48 with a 7:2 run from 12:14 to 19:16. Hungary tried everything, but failed against Kristensen or the Danish defence wall. 

20260305 W EURO Q Blog Main 8
