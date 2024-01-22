EURO24M

France snap Austria’s streak to clinch semi-finals berth

20221106 AH 3577 2
EHF / Adrian Costeiu
22 January 2024, 19:40

France extended their unbeaten streak at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 to six matches, after a hard-fought 33:28 win against Austria, which sealed a semi-finals berth for the reigning Olympic champions.

The remaining semi-final place from the group is still undecided.

GROUP I

France vs Austria 33:28 (15:16)

  • France sealed their eighth semi-finals berth in history and their third in the last four editions at the EHF EURO, with an unbeaten start in this edition, sealing five wins and drawing the other match
  • France’s win was their 70th in history at the EHF EURO, with Guillaume Gille’s side becoming only the second in history to reach that milestone, after Spain
  • the reigning Olympic champions also became the first team at the EHF EURO 2024 to score 200 goals, boasting a 204-goal tally, eight more than Denmark and nine more than Sweden
  • while Nikola Karabatic improved his overall tally at the EHF EURO to 295 goals, right back Dika Mem scored seven goals and broke through the 100-goal milestone in the competition
  • Austria’s longest-ever unbeaten streak in the EHF EURO, five matches in a row, has been snapped by France and they need outside help to secure a place in the semi-finals
  • France are first in the group standings, with eight points, and can be leapfrogged only by Hungary if they record two wins in their last two matches

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M France Vs Austria AR57677 AH Quote
There was a bit of tension at the start of the game, we did not play too well, especially in the defence. Things got better in the second half, especially in the last part where we could see that we were taking the upper hand. Maybe the Austria team was a little bit tired, even if they played really good again tonight.
Ludovic Fabregas
Line player, France

Austria’s tired legs fail to stop France

With four players in the top four places in the standings for the largest number of minutes played at the EHF EURO after five matches, Austria were in a tough spot. They needed a win to extend their chances for a semi-finals berth, but had key players like Nikola Bilyk, Lukas Hutecek and Sebastian Frimmel in dire need of a rest.

Coach Ales Pajovic rotated his squad, but the level was kept roughly the same, as Austria started the match better and even led at half-time, with a 4:0 unanswered run helping Pajovic’s side fuel their hopes in their bid to shock another powerhouse, after winning against Hungary and drawing against Croatia, Spain and Germany.

Yet France had more experience and more depth, which proved to be decisive. Line player Ludovic Fabregas, the Player of the Match, sponsored by Grundfos, and right back Dika Mem combined for 14 goals to lift France to the semi-finals. They will join Denmark and Sweden in the final weekend in the LANXESS arena in Cologne.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M France Vs Austria UH16580 UH Quote
We lacked a little bit of fuel in the last 10 minutes, like we did against Germany. But against Germany, we had a problem and we were four goals ahead, this time we were level and we finish five goals behind. We still can be very proud on how we played, for 50 minutes we played level with one of the best teams in the world.
Robert Weber
Right wing, Austria
EURO24M France Vs Austria AR57204 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M France Vs Austria UH17226 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M France Vs Austria UH17194 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M France Vs Austria UH16580 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M France Vs Austria UH16646 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M France Vs Austria UH16808 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M France Vs Austria AR57180 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M France Vs Austria UH16925 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M France Vs Austria AR57173 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M France Vs Austria AR57159 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Croatia Vs Iceland UH15433 UH
Previous Article Late surge sees Iceland eliminate Croatia
EURO24M Germany Vs Hungary UH21532 UH
Next Article Germany stay alive with emphatic win against Hungary

Latest news

More News