France snap Austria’s streak to clinch semi-finals berth
France extended their unbeaten streak at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 to six matches, after a hard-fought 33:28 win against Austria, which sealed a semi-finals berth for the reigning Olympic champions.
The remaining semi-final place from the group is still undecided.
There was a bit of tension at the start of the game, we did not play too well, especially in the defence. Things got better in the second half, especially in the last part where we could see that we were taking the upper hand. Maybe the Austria team was a little bit tired, even if they played really good again tonight.
We lacked a little bit of fuel in the last 10 minutes, like we did against Germany. But against Germany, we had a problem and we were four goals ahead, this time we were level and we finish five goals behind. We still can be very proud on how we played, for 50 minutes we played level with one of the best teams in the world.