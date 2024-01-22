Austria’s tired legs fail to stop France

With four players in the top four places in the standings for the largest number of minutes played at the EHF EURO after five matches, Austria were in a tough spot. They needed a win to extend their chances for a semi-finals berth, but had key players like Nikola Bilyk, Lukas Hutecek and Sebastian Frimmel in dire need of a rest.

Coach Ales Pajovic rotated his squad, but the level was kept roughly the same, as Austria started the match better and even led at half-time, with a 4:0 unanswered run helping Pajovic’s side fuel their hopes in their bid to shock another powerhouse, after winning against Hungary and drawing against Croatia, Spain and Germany.

Yet France had more experience and more depth, which proved to be decisive. Line player Ludovic Fabregas, the Player of the Match, sponsored by Grundfos, and right back Dika Mem combined for 14 goals to lift France to the semi-finals. They will join Denmark and Sweden in the final weekend in the LANXESS arena in Cologne.

Photos © Kolektiff Images