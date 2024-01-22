Germany stay alive with emphatic win against Hungary
A slow start paved the way for a strong showing from Germany to beat Hungary 35:28, probably their most consistent performance so far at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024.
The result means the hosts now control their own fate in the battle for a semi-finals berth, as they move into second place in the group.
Hungary were in front of us before the game so that shows their quality. The first half was not that good for us, we made a lot of mistakes on both sides of the court. The second half was much better, we were more together, as a team, especially in defence. That helped us a lot.
Tough one for us, as we did not manage to handle their offence properly. They were really confident, but also because we did not stop them. And when we don't defend that well, it's hard for the goalkeepers to make saves. Collectively, we have to be stronger if we want to win big games like this.