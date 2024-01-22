Germany stay alive with emphatic win against Hungary

Better defence brings win for Germany

In the first half, goalkeepers Andreas Wolff and David Späth saved only one shot between them, for a meagre 6 per cent saving efficiency. Nevertheless, an attack which saw Juri Knorr play only 12 minutes, carried the load for the hosts, as Germany had a 18:17 lead at the break, the second-largest scoring first half at the EHF EURO 2024.

But then, Germany’s defence grew stronger and stronger, backed by three saves from Wolff in the first 15 minutes of the second half, when Germany conceded only five times. It was a must-win match for the hosts and they duly delivered, in one of the most complete performances in the competition.

Now, they hold their fate in their own hands. Win against Croatia and Germany are through; losses for both Austria and Hungary in the earlier matches on Wednesday would also put the hosts into the semi-finals. Germany are back on track and credit goes to coach Alfred Gislason for pulling them out of the hole.

Photos © Kolektiff Images