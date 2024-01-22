EURO24M

Germany stay alive with emphatic win against Hungary

22 January 2024, 22:10

A slow start paved the way for a strong showing from Germany to beat Hungary 35:28, probably their most consistent performance so far at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024.

The result means the hosts now control their own fate in the battle for a semi-finals berth, as they move into second place in the group.

GROUP I

Germany vs Hungary 35:28 (18:17)

  • three goals from Juri Knorr to start the second half opened a three-goal lead for Germany, and three 3:1 runs for the hosts were pivotal in their quest to win their fourth match at the EHF EURO 2024
  • Knorr, who scored four times, jumped to third place in the top goal scorer standings, with 40 goals, six less than the leader, Portuguese left back Martim Costa
  • the biggest difference between the two halves was Germany’s goalkeeping, with a 6 per cent saving efficiency in the first half and a 45 per cent saving efficiency in the second half
  • excellent in defence and the best scorer of the match, with eight goals, left back Julian Köster was named the Player of the Match, sponsored by Grundfos
  • Germany are now second in the group standings, with five points, one more than Hungary and Austria, but still need a win against Croatia to return to the semi-finals for the first time since 2016
  • after Germany’s win, France have secured first place in the group, with one match to go, and they will face reigning champions Sweden in the semi-finals on Friday

Hungary were in front of us before the game so that shows their quality. The first half was not that good for us, we made a lot of mistakes on both sides of the court. The second half was much better, we were more together, as a team, especially in defence. That helped us a lot.
Julian Köster
Left back, Germany

Better defence brings win for Germany

In the first half, goalkeepers Andreas Wolff and David Späth saved only one shot between them, for a meagre 6 per cent saving efficiency. Nevertheless, an attack which saw Juri Knorr play only 12 minutes, carried the load for the hosts, as Germany had a 18:17 lead at the break, the second-largest scoring first half at the EHF EURO 2024.

But then, Germany’s defence grew stronger and stronger, backed by three saves from Wolff in the first 15 minutes of the second half, when Germany conceded only five times. It was a must-win match for the hosts and they duly delivered, in one of the most complete performances in the competition.

Now, they hold their fate in their own hands. Win against Croatia and Germany are through; losses for both Austria and Hungary in the earlier matches on Wednesday would also put the hosts into the semi-finals. Germany are back on track and credit goes to coach Alfred Gislason for pulling them out of the hole.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

Tough one for us, as we did not manage to handle their offence properly. They were really confident, but also because we did not stop them. And when we don't defend that well, it's hard for the goalkeepers to make saves. Collectively, we have to be stronger if we want to win big games like this.
Adrián Sipos
Line player, Hungary
EURO24M AR57193 AH
