France win extra-time thriller to end 10-year final wait

In regular time, France took control thanks to an unanswered run of goals for eight minutes in the first half to lead clearly at the break. But Sweden fought back to level early in the second period for an equal game they looked set to win before Elohim Prandi netted a scorching free throw after the buzzer to send the game into extra time.
It was France’s third win in now six semi-finals against Sweden, and the reverse of the EHF EURO 2022 result when Sweden won on the path to the title. France have made it to the EHF EURO final for the fourth time and, across all competitions, qualified for their 16th title match.
It is only the second time Sweden have lost an EHF EURO semi-final in a total of eight played. The last semi-final defeat was in 1996 against Russia.
SEMI-FINAL
France vs Sweden 34:30 (27:27)(17:11)
- in extra time, wing Dylan Nahi, who played a total of 12 minutes in the game including the whole extra-time period, scored three goals to drive the French advantage
- a first half that saw France lead by six goals, a great comeback from Sweden in the second and a last 10 minutes of regular time led by the Scandinavian side that all came down to a decisive free throw from Prandi made for the 70-minute semi-final
- a period of eight minutes without a Sweden goal took it from a level game early on, 4:4, to a clear advantage for France, 10:4 in the 14th minute, with a series of saves from Samir Bellahcene and technical errors accounting for the Scandinavian side’s scoreless run
- Sweden changed their back court line-up, bringing in Lukas Sandell and Felix Claar, and Claar drove a comeback into the game as he scored four goals in his first seven minutes on court and finished as the top scorer with nine
- Grundfos Player of the Match, goalkeeper Andreas Palicka, delivered in crunchtime in Sweden’s goal, recording 15 saves total to play a key role as his side held the edge through the last 10 minutes of regular time