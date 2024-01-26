France win extra-time thriller to end 10-year final wait

In regular time, France took control thanks to an unanswered run of goals for eight minutes in the first half to lead clearly at the break. But Sweden fought back to level early in the second period for an equal game they looked set to win before Elohim Prandi netted a scorching free throw after the buzzer to send the game into extra time.

It was France’s third win in now six semi-finals against Sweden, and the reverse of the EHF EURO 2022 result when Sweden won on the path to the title. France have made it to the EHF EURO final for the fourth time and, across all competitions, qualified for their 16th title match.

It is only the second time Sweden have lost an EHF EURO semi-final in a total of eight played. The last semi-final defeat was in 1996 against Russia.

SEMI-FINAL

France vs Sweden 34:30 (27:27)(17:11)