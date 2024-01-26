EURO24M

France win extra-time thriller to end 10-year final wait

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
26 January 2024, 19:45

France secured the first spot in the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 final with an extra-time win, 34:30, over Sweden in the opening semi-final in LANXESS arena in Cologne on Friday evening. With some fresh firepower coming off the bench, France were quite comfortably stronger in the 10 minutes of extra time.

In regular time, France took control thanks to an unanswered run of goals for eight minutes in the first half to lead clearly at the break. But Sweden fought back to level early in the second period for an equal game they looked set to win before Elohim Prandi netted a scorching free throw after the buzzer to send the game into extra time.   

It was France’s third win in now six semi-finals against Sweden, and the reverse of the EHF EURO 2022 result when Sweden won on the path to the title. France have made it to the EHF EURO final for the fourth time and, across all competitions, qualified for their 16th title match.

It is only the second time Sweden have lost an EHF EURO semi-final in a total of eight played. The last semi-final defeat was in 1996 against Russia.  

SEMI-FINAL

France vs Sweden 34:30 (27:27)(17:11)

  • in extra time, wing Dylan Nahi, who played a total of 12 minutes in the game including the whole extra-time period, scored three goals to drive the French advantage
  • a first half that saw France lead by six goals, a great comeback from Sweden in the second and a last 10 minutes of regular time led by the Scandinavian side that all came down to a decisive free throw from Prandi made for the 70-minute semi-final
  • a period of eight minutes without a Sweden goal took it from a level game early on, 4:4, to a clear advantage for France, 10:4 in the 14th minute, with a series of saves from Samir Bellahcene and technical errors accounting for the Scandinavian side’s scoreless run
  • Sweden changed their back court line-up, bringing in Lukas Sandell and Felix Claar, and Claar drove a comeback into the game as he scored four goals in his first seven minutes on court and finished as the top scorer with nine
  • Grundfos Player of the Match, goalkeeper Andreas Palicka, delivered in crunchtime in Sweden’s goal, recording 15 saves total to play a key role as his side held the edge through the last 10 minutes of regular time

France back to EHF EURO final after 10 years 

Although they have been an undeniable powerhouse for the last decades and contested the EHF EURO semi-finals twice since their last European trophy in 2014, France have not made it to the final for 10 years. They have won other major titles since then: Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020, and the world title in 2015 and 2017.

This absence from the top of the EURO podium actually marks France’s longest wait for a title in a particular competition since they won their very first gold medal in each. Basically, once they started winning trophies in each competition, they have not had a gap such as this, except at the EURO. And it is only at the EURO they have had such a period without a final appearance.

Photo © Kolektiff Images

EURO24M Handball Leadership Conference C5 8208 JC
