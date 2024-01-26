EURO24M

Live blog: Germany, Denmark to play for final vs France

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
26 January 2024, 10:00

Semi-finals day at the Men's EHF EURO 2024 is here! Which two teams will keep their title hopes alive? Follow the live blog throughout the day.

19:53

The second semi-final begins at 20:30 CET - before then, don't miss the match review of a drama-filled first game. 

EURO24M SF1 France Vs Sweden UH28727 UH
EHF EURO

France win extra-time thriller to end 10-year final wait

SEMI-FINAL REVIEW: France made it back to the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 final for the first time since 2014 with a 34:30 win over Sweden

today, 0 hours ago

19:45 

Andreas Palicka is voted as Grundfos Player of the Match - without his 15 saves (31 per cent) Sweden wouldn't have even been in the position of leading into those intense closing minutes of full-time.

He goes down the line of French players and talks to most of them, giving Samir Bellahcene a hug, and there's one for Elohim Prandi too. That's sportsmanship.

19:42 | END OF EXTRA TIME 

France 34:30 Sweden

France found their rhythm and flow again in extra time and the immediate impact of Dylan Nahi in the first five minutes was what they needed to take the win and a chance to play for the European title for the first time in a decade.

19:39

With Sweden desperately trying to close up the widening gap, Felix Claar shoots - it looks as though Remi Desbonnet may have stopped it, but the referees go to video review to double-check. The goal is not given and France lead 32:28.

19:33 | France 30:28 Sweden

France, buoyed up by their last-second reprieve, have shot out to a big lead again with three goals scored by Dylan Nahi. Jim Gottfridsson scored Sweden's only goal of the first period of extra time.

Andreas Palicka trips up as Sweden take possession just before the buzzer, and seems to have hurt his ankle. Tobias Thulin does a very quick warm-up, but Palicka comes back on court.

19:27

Dylan Nahi, who has played very little so far and so has fresh legs, is the first to score in extra time and France regain the lead.

19:23

Right, we go into extra time. First off, two five-minute periods. 

 

19:21 | FULL-TIME

France 27:27 Sweden

Jim Gottfridsson almost made it a two-goal win inside the last 15 seconds, but he missed and France were awarded a direct free throw on the buzzer - which Elohim Prandi scored. 

We are into extra time!

19:17

Hugo Descat gets one back, but Sweden are taking their time to transition back to attack. They hold the cards while France are running out of time with 60 seconds left.

19:15

France earn a seventh penalty, and Andreas Palicka saves it again. That's his third penalty save against Hugo Descat in a row. With three minutes to play, Sweden lead 25:24.

19:10

Remi Desbonnet has come on as the French goalkeeper after a period with no saves for Samir Bellahcene. 

19:07

After a Swedish timeout, Felix Claar hammers in a 111 km/h rocket from the nine-metre line and Sweden have their first lead since the 5th minute at 23:22. 

19:03

This clip is the earlier penalty save, but Andreas Palicka has just done it again. His big-tournament experience is starting to show for Sweden.

 

19:00

The score in this half is 11:5 in Sweden's favour, as Felix Claar scores his seventh goal and equalises again at 22:22. The body language of the two teams has completely shifted as Sweden sense they have momentum. 

18:57

Sweden concede their fifth penalty, but Andreas Palicka saves Hugo Descat's shot - and then saves the rebound effort too, to a huge cheer from the crowd who are mostly supporting Sweden. 

Coming into the fourth quarter of the game, France lead 21:20 and you can now vote for the Grundfos Player of the Match.

18:53

Jonathan Carlsbogard equalised at 18:18, 39 minutes in, but France have dug in. Samir Bellahcene made his first save in a while and unanswered goals from Nedim Remili and Ludovic Fabregas have restored a three-goal lead for France. 

18:48

Sweden, defending well, have got back to within one goal with a 6:1 run since the restart. France takes a timeout, and during that time Jim Gottfridsson is talking intently to the Swedes. From French domination in the first half they are now under serious pressure. 

18:44

Two years ago in the semi-final, Sweden led by three goals at the break and by five at about this point in the second half. But France fought right back into the game and lost it at the very end when Ludovic Fabregas failed to score. So we can't discount a repeat, and so far it's going better for Sweden with Max Darj contributing a couple of fine goals and Andreas Palicka starting to make more saves. It's 18:15 after five minutes of the half.

18:38

The second half is throwing off now. Sweden return to their starting seven, Karl Konan and Valentin Porte join the French defence. 

18:31

Some of Felix Claar's 17 minutes on court - can he make a difference in the second half?

 

 

 

18:24 | HALF-TIME

France 17:11 Sweden

France were arguably favourites before today, having come into the game unbeaten, but they are dominating, forcing Sweden into mistakes and their defence helping Samir Bellahcene to shine. EHF journalist Courtney Gahan has more:

"A couple of key periods from individuals have made the difference in the first semi-final. Samir Bellahcene made a series of saves from around the ninth minute to the 13th, which helped keep Sweden out of France’s goal and enabled the Olympic champions to score an unanswered run of goals that opened a clear gap in their favour. Sweden changed their back court line-up, with Felix Claar and Lukas Sandell coming in for Jim Gottfridsson and Albin Lagergren — and Claar having a huge impact quickly.

With four goals in his first seven minutes on court, Claar spearheaded Sweden’s comeback into the game, but the period with no goals cost the defending champions and accounts for the difference we still see at the break. A decisive advantage for France, but handball and particularly this EHF EURO have shown us that the distance is far from insurmountable, especially in a semi-final."

18:20

Elohim Prandi jumps to shoot and as the ball leaves his hand, Guillaume Gille calls a timeout, so the shot does not count. Sweden then steal the ball and Hampus Wanne scores - 16:11 to France.  

18:17

Nedim Remili was voted as Grundfos Player of the Match in France's last main round game, and he's showing his worth again tonight. France lead 16:10.

 

18:11

Better from Sweden: they're back to within four goals of France, are starting to force some mistakes by their opponents, and are finding ways through the French defence. Felix Claar has been especially important in the last few minutes. 

18:06

France now lead 12:6 - they are scoring easily for the most part, with Hugo Descat on particularly good form. 

 

18:03

Glenn Solberg calls a timeout as France take a 9:4 lead. Sweden's shooting accuracy has not yet been at the level it needs to be to win an EHF EURO semi-final, especially with Samir Bellahcene doing a great job in goal.

17:58

Samir Bellahcene makes a big save and bounces back to the bench, with colleague Charles Bolzinger standing up in his seat in the stands to offer congratulations. Bellahcene's breakout tournament continues to go pretty well!

17:56

France lead 5:4 and are in attack, but have both Hugo Descat and Luka Karabatic sitting out suspensions. 

17:50

Sweden's defence has been excellent so far and they took the early lead, backed up by a couple of saves from Andreas Palicka. But a tenacious French attack means Ludovic Fabregas is able to level the game at 3:3.

17:44

Throw off is imminent!

France's starting seven are Samir Bellahcene, Nikola Karabatic, Nedim Remili, Dika Mem, Hugo Descat, Ludovic Fabregas and Yanis Lenne; Sweden's are Andreas Palicka, Hampus Wanne, Max Darj, Daniel Pettersson, Jonathan Carlsbogard, Jim Gottfridsson and Albin Lagergren.

17:35

The teams will be announced very, very soon! The stands are filling up and there's a lively atmosphere developing.

Follow every action on the match ticker: France vs Sweden

17:30

Both teams have all their star players available and named in the 16-man match-day squads. That leaves France's Charles Bolzinger, Timothey N'Guessan and Benoit Kounkoud, and Sweden's Jonathan Evardsson and Simon Möller in the stands.

Some goal-scoring milestones to watch for: five goals would make Nikola Karabatic the first man to score 300 EHF EURO goals. Kentin Mahé needs 11 and Hampus Wanne 13 to reach the 100-goal milestone.

Meanwhile, Jim Gottfridsson needs only one goal to break into the Swedish all-time top five EHF EURO scorers. He's currently at 106 goals in his career, behind Niclas Ekberg (107), Staffan Olsson (109) and Johan Petersson (111). Stefan Lövgren's record of 203 is some way off, however!

17:10

Right, we're into the semi-final build-up as the teams warm up on court. This match will feature two of the greats of the sport and we can't wait to see them go head-to-head once more at an EHF EURO.



16:55

As Sweden come on court to start their semi-final warm-up, take a moment to read about the milestones set in Hungary's fifth-place victory over Slovenia. 

EURO24M Hungary Vs Slovenia AR30721 AH
EHF EURO

Hungary snatch best-ever ranking with late win

5/6 PLACEMENT MATCH REVIEW: Hungary secured fifth at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 as they beat Slovenia 23:22 in the dying minutes

today, 3 hours ago

16:50

Hungary are thrilled with that hard-fought victory and are still dancing around on the court and getting pictures, as Slovenia trail off for their last set of interviews by reporters. 

We're now less than an hour away from throwing off in the semi-finals.

16:45 | FULL-TIME

Hungary 23:22 Slovenia

A tense game had a tense last few minutes. Slovenia conceded another penalty - their eighth - with 90 seconds to go, and Bendegúz Bóka put it away. That gave Hungary a one-goal lead but Slovenia had possession. After a timeout for Uros Zorman's team, there was a bit of a scrap and Miha Zarabec's shot from nine metres ended in what turned out to be a match-winning save for László Bartucz; he thumped the court in joy. That's Hungary's best-ever EHF EURO finish.

Máté Lékai and Bence Bánhidi both scored five goals; Blaz Blagotinsek, Miha Zarabec and Aleks Vlah all netted four for Slovenia.

Grundfos Player of the Match is Klemen Ferlin, for 11 saves (32 per cent).

16:35

Bendegúz Bóka finally finds a way past Klemen Ferlin from the seven-metre line, and it's 22:22 with two and a half minutes left.  

16:31

Adrián Sipos's tournament ends five minutes early as he receives his third two-minute suspension, and so a red card. Aleks Vlah scores and gives Slovenia a 22:20 lead.

16:28

Uros Zorman calls a timeout. Slovenia just have the edge but it's so tight and even in many aspects. Slovenia's nine-metre shots have been terrible (one goal from 12 attempts), but they're perfect from six metres, and Klemen Ferlin's 11 saves have made the biggest difference. 

 

16:25

There's 10 minutes to play and the game is still level, so time for a reminder about what happens if there's a draw at the end of any of today's matches. In that event, one period of extra time - two halves of five minutes - is played. If the match is still tied, there is another 10 minutes of extra time. If it's still tied after that, we go to penalties.

16:18

Klemen Ferlin saves his fourth penalty shot of the afternoon, after Bence Imre stepped up following Máté Lékai's previous failures. 

We're into the fourth quarter and it's level at 17:17. Don't forget to vote for your Grundfos Player of the Match!

16:10

We had a pause while a technical issue with the scoreboard was fixed, and after the restart Slovenia pulled ahead by two goals, with saves and missed shots counting against Hungary. 

15:58

Klemen Ferlin has got Máté Lékai figured out, and makes a second penalty save against the Hungarian to start the half off well for Slovenia. It's Ferlin's seventh save today and his 69th of an excellent tournament.

15:52

Don't forget we're live on Twitch with our all-star team watching along and analysing every game today.

 

15:43 | HALF-TIME

Hungary 12:13 Slovenia

The battle for fifth place is really tight and there's not much between two teams who have had tough tournaments. The referees have done two video replays to find out if the ball crossed the line, once at either end, with the second of those giving Slovenia the lead they take into the break.

We have several All-star Team nominees on court, and they are showing why they are nominated: Slovenian left back Borut Mackovsek has scored once, but made three assists; centre back Aleks Vlah has been extremely active, although several of his efforts have been blocked; and right wing Gasper Marguc has been on court throughout. Meanwhile, Hungarian right back Gábor Anscin has played just 10 minutes so far, but made three attempts on goal in that time; line player Bence Bánhidi continues his excellent tournament with three goals out of five shots; and defender Adrián Sipos has added one more steal and one more block to his tally.

15:33

The score remains stubbornly low with good defending by both teams - just 10:10 now, with only about five minutes of the half remaining.

 

15:24

After five minutes with no goals, Miha Zarabec makes it 8:8, and then Hungarian centre back Gergö Fazekas adds Hungary's ninth. The deadlock is broken.

László Bartucz is slowly finding the way to stop Slovenia and is leading Klemen Ferlin in the goalkeeper battle.

15:17

It's quite a slow match at the moment, with the occasional flurry of movement to end the attacks. Hungary have an 8:7 lead after László Bartucz's third save. 

15:09

After just over eight minutes Bence Bánhidi equalises and it's 5:5. Slovenia had the better start, with a couple of quick moves giving them an advantage, but Hungary capitalised on some mistakes to get back on terms. 

15:03

Slovenian line player Blaz Blagotinsek has missed the last three matches through illness, but is back today and scored the first goal for his side. Captain Jure Dolenec was next to find the net, scoring his 100th EHF EURO goal in his career. 

14:50

Players missing this game include goalkeepers Kristóf Palacsics, who is recovering from appendicitis, and Urban Lesjak, as well as Dominik Mathe and Slovenian wing Kristjan Horzen.

Find the full squads here: Hungary vs Slovenia

14:40

Hungary and Slovenia are preparing to play for fifth place. It's their sixth EHF EURO match, with Slovenia having won just one previously.

Hungary have already equalled their best-ever EHF EURO performance, as they were sixth in 1998; Slovenia were fourth in 2020. 

14:00

Denmark have posted a video of their last training session in the arena before their game tonight - they seem in good spirits.

 

13:50

The second semi-final today will be a clash between the best attack in the tournament - Denmark - against the best defence in the tournament - Germany. What can the Germans do to stop Denmark scoring? We find out at 20:30 CET!

Denmark have the best offence of the competition

13:00

Sweden will play in yellow tonight and their jerseys are ready for the players to wear.

 

12:20

France are ready for the semi-final!


12:00

Referees Lars Jorum and Havard Kleven wore microphones during the main round clash between France and Croatia, to show how they interact with players and coaches in some of the key moments of the game. Well worth five minutes of your time. 


11:40

Mathias Gidsel is already acknowledged as one of the world's best players, but will he be the one to lead Denmark to the EHF EURO 2024 final? In this piece, EHF journalist Courtney Gahan analyses his importance for the world champions, and draws parallels with the match-winning performance of Andreas Wolff for Germany back in 2016 when they won their first title in 12 years. 

20240126 DEN Gidsel 1 NT
EHF EURO

Can Gidsel lead Denmark back to the top?

FEATURE: Mathias Gidsel might be the hero to lead Denmark back to the EHF EURO title, just as his semi-final opponent Andreas Wolff once did…

today, 9 hours ago

11:15

France and Sweden, who play the first semi-final today, are old rivals - in fact, they keep meeting in the semi-finals of major events. Since the 2021 IHF Men's World Championship the score is two to Sweden, one to France, and the loss in Stockholm last year is weighing on Swedish minds. 

EHF journalist Kevin Domas takes a look at the rivalry and what players and coaches are thinking about ahead of today's match.

UH20797
EHF EURO

Sweden and France to write one more episode in long saga

FEATURE: France and Sweden will play against each other for the fourth time in recent history at the EHF EURO 2024 semi-final on Friday

yesterday

10:50

Have you made your All-star Team votes yet? Click here to vote - you have until midnight tomorrow.

10:30

The referee nominations for the final weekend have been confirmed - click here to see who's whistling which matches. Spanish duo Andreu Marín and Ignacio Garcia will referee the final.

 

10:00

Welcome to the live blog for semi-finals day at the Men's EHF EURO 2024! It's always one of the best days of any championship and we can't wait for this afternoon's games. 

Things throw off with the 5/6 placement match between Hungary and Slovenia at 15:00 CET, followed by the two semi-finals at 17:45 CET and 20:30 CET. See the day preview for all the key facts about the clashes.

EURO24M Denmark Vs Sweden MAL7746 AM
EHF EURO

Battles of the titans to return to EHF EURO final

SEMI-FINALS PREVIEW: All four semi-finalists have won the EHF EURO title before, but on Friday only two will keep the chance of doing so aga…

today, 10 hours ago
