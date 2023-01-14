French sides take strong victories

GROUP A

Molde Elite (NOR) vs ES Besancon Feminin (FRA) 29:41 (15:17)

Besancon Feminin cruised past Molde Elite and won for the second time this season, passing the 40-goal mark, putting themselves in second place for most goals of all time in the competition. Molde had a good start to the match with a 3:0 lead but Ine Stangvik Karlsen's saves pushed Besancon level. The French team trailed again up until the 23rd minute of the match when Alizee Frecon set the 13:12 lead. And it seemed to be a close match until midway through the second half when Clarisse Mairot's fast break shifted things. Besancon started to hit top gear and went from a 6-goal lead to a 12-goal lead. 12 out of 14 field players netted for Besancon, while Mona Obaidli was once again her side's top scorer with six goals.

GROUP B

Neptunes de Nantes (FRA) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) 36:29 (18:15)

Neptunes de Nantes redeemed themselves after a double-digit defeat by Ikast Handbold at the start of the competition. After an almost equal start to the match, Nantes soon saw a 4:0 run take them from trailing by one to a 7:4 lead. Mosonmagyarovari did not give up and, near the end of the first half, levelled the scores at 15:15 with a nice goal by Barbora Lancz, who was the Hungarian team's top scorer with ten goals. A total of 13 saves by Adrianna Placzek and an eight-goal outing by Nathalie Hagman allowed the French side to soon see some daylight and open up their biggest lead; eight goals, which they almost kept until the final whistle.