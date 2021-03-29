French sides under pressure in Last 16 finish

While former EHF Cup winners Füchse Berlin and SC Magdeburg are on the brink of the EHF European League Men quarter-final, other teams - including French sides Montpellier HB and USAM Nimes Gard - still have to do it all when the Last 16 wraps up on Tuesday.

IFK Kristianstad and Abanca Ademar Leon face each other twice in less than 24 hours on Monday and Tuesday in a double-header in Sweden after their first leg was postponed last week.

LAST 16, LEG 2:

IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP)

Monday 29 March, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE) in Sweden

Tuesday 30 March, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

this tie will be played as a double-header in Sweden after the first leg was postponed last week

Kristianstad ranked third in group B while Leon finished as runners-up to Plock in group A

both teams won five of their matches in the group phase, while Leon had the lowest number of defeats in their group - one, compared to Plock’s two

Kristianstad have just qualified for the semi-final of the Swedish championship, defeating Malmö twice (32:22 away, 31:28 at home)

both teams have one player in the top seven of the goal scorers list after the group phase: Leon’s Gonzalo Perez (59 goals) and Kristianstad’s Adam Nyfjäll (57)

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SWI) vs Montpellier HB (FRA)

Tuesday 30 March, 17:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Kadetten came back from Montpellier with a draw in the first leg, 27:27

Montpellier defeated Limoges in the Lidl Starligue on Saturday (37:29) while Kadetten drew with Wacker Thun (31:31) in the Swiss league

Portuguese line player Alexis Borges has returned for Montpellier: after a month-long calf injury, he scored eight goals against Limoges

the only previous meeting between Kadetten and Montpellier in Switzerland, in 2011, was won by the hosts, 31:26

Kadetten lost one home match this European League season, 34:27 against Rhein-Neckar Löwen

HC CSKA (RUS) vs GOG (DEN)

Tuesday 30 March, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

CSKA will try to make up a two-goal deficit from the first match, 33:31

GOG top scorer Emil Jakobsen raised his European tally for the season to 96 goals last week

CSKA had an easy win over Dinamo Chelyabinsk and GOG drew with Skanderborg in their domestic leagues last week

CSKA lost only once on home court this season, against SC Magdeburg

the Russian team’s debutant season has been successful so far - they took seven wins and finished second in group C

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs RK Nexe (CRO)

Tuesday 30 March, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Nexe are hit by several injuries going into the decisive leg in Germany

Löwen left it late last week but returned from the first leg in Croatia with a two-goal advantage, 27:25

Löwen have won nine of their 11 matches so far in this competition

Löwen scored a win against TSV GWD Minden in the Bundesliga, giving them fourth place

Nexe had a convincing win over MRK Sesvete EXE in the play-offs of the Croatian league

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)

Tuesday 30 March, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

SCM won the first leg 32:24 thanks to 10 goals of Omar Ingi Magnussson, who is now on 58 goals for the season

Magdeburg’s last home defeat in a European knockout match came against Dunkerque (30:25) in the EHF Cup semi-final on 22 April 2012

SCM won all home matches in the group phase, Pelister won one ‘away’ match – against Tatabanya, but that game was played in Bitola

Pelister’s last match in Germany ended with a 20:28 defeat at Löwen in the group phase

the winner of this tie will play Leon or Kristianstad in the quarter-final

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Fivers (AUT)

Tuesday 30 March, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Füchse took a clear 35:27 win in the first leg in Vienna

two Serbian players were crucial for Füchse: goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev (13 saves) and line player Mijajlo Marsenic (seven goals)

Fivers earned only one point – at Metalurg – in seven away matches this European League season, including qualification

Fivers will again be without their top scorer, Lukas Hutecek (65 goals), due to a broken finger

The winners of this tie play either Montpellier or Kadetten next

USAM Nimes Gard (FRA) vs Chekhovskie Medvedi (RUS)

Tuesday 30 March, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Chekhov won the first leg at home by five goals, 30:25

both teams have not played domestic games since the first leg

Nimes only won once by more than five goals this season: against Tatran in Presov (28:22)

Chekhov have not lost by more than two goals this season, in any competition

Nimes left wing Michaël Guigou played for Montpellier in 2010 when Chekhov defeated Montpellier on away goals to qualify for the first VELUX EHF FINAL4

ORLEN Wisla Plock (POL) vs Sporting CP (POR)

Tuesday 30 March, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV