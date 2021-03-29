Sanad: “On Tuesday nights we feel like a gang”

Two months ago, USAM Nimes Gard right wing Mohamed Sanad was living the dream. Because that was what playing the Men’s IHF World Championship in his native Egypt meant to him.

“It was a great experience. You could feel the support even without the fans in the arenas. And to say that we were out after one of the best games in the history of handball is completely crazy,” Sanad said.

With the World Championship over, the 30-year-old Sanad had to quickly reset his mind. Different games and different settings, different goals as well with his French club, USAM Nimes Gard.

“After being on such a high, you have to find motivation again. It was not that easy,” Sanad admitted.

Still, his 11 goals in a 34:34 draw at Füchse Berlin, just 10 days after his return from Egypt, showed how quickly Sanad switched the button.