Fresh-faced Vardar target European League group phase
A new era begins in Skopje as the former two-times EHF Champions League winners, HC Vardar 1961, are back featuring in European competitions after a season of absence.
The Skopje-based club enters the EHF European League's qualification round after the Red and Blacks endured a difficult and disappointing year by losing the Macedonian Super League's title to HC Eurofarm Pelister and ending the season only in third place, their lowest league ranking since 2005.
Poor performances by the ageing squad prompted the club into making important structural as well as playing changes, and a couple of handball legends such as Borko Ristovski and Stojanche Stoilov pulled the curtain down on their illustrious playing careers. The captain Stoilov was the last member within the team of the golden title-winning squad from Cologne in 2017 and 2019, respectively.
However, Ristovski and Stoilov have not left the Macedonian club. The 40-year-old Ristovski was appointed as new executive director, and Stoilov joins head coach Vlado Nedanovski's staff as both assistant coach and main coordinator of the club's academy and youth teams. Last but definitely not least, the long-standing president of the club, Mihajlo Mihajlovski, stepped down from his position and is going to continue only in an advisory, non-executive role.
“Our main goals are to win back the title in the Macedonian Super League and then, make progress (to the EHF European League's group stage) in Europe. However, we find ourselves in a situation where first, we need to stabilise the club on a financial level and at the same time build a title-winning squad with the ultimate goal of lifting the domestic league title and thus, securing a comeback in the EHF Champions League,” says Ristovski about the upcoming season.
Undoubtedly, the vastly experienced goalkeeper and especially the captain Stoilov are going to be sorely missed on the court. The 36-year-old is the heart and soul of the club and he retires as one of, if not the biggest, legends in the rich history of Vardar. If Stole's playing career has taught us anything, it is the fact that whenever he is close to the court, those around him never lack energy, passion or the winning edge.
But the newly appointed executive director Ristovski adds that the new strategy is going to freshen up the ageing squad by injecting much-needed talent; eight new players confirm the statement and desire for silverware. The average age of the newcomers is close to 23, a stark contrast to average of the seven players who left the Skopje-based club over the summer, 32.
One of the new reinforcements is the talented 22-year-old Serbian left-back Stefan Petrić who arrived in Skopje from RK Partizan. Interestingly, his father Vladimir Petrić spent four years at Vardar and retired in the red and black shirt back in 2015. Stefan's father also represented the club in European competitions and played in the EHF Cup as well as the EHF Champions League.
“My earliest handball memories are connected to HC Vardar 1961 because of my father's playing career in Skopje, but I can't say that was crucial in my decision to join the club, although it probably affected me subconsciously to naturally follow my father's footsteps. As a kid, I imagined myself playing in the red and black shirt at the EHF Final 4 as I closely followed the club. When I received HC Vardar 1961's offer, I immediately knew that was it and didn't think twice about it,” says Petrić.
Other new signings include Damjan Stojkovski, Victor Alonso García (Pallamano Romagna), Nilton Melo (Sporting CP), Marko Srdanović (RK Metaloplastika Elixir Šabac), Hanser Rodríguez (Sporting CP), Matija Nikolić (RD Urbanscape Loka) and Kosuke Yasuhira (Orlen Wisla Plock).
The inexperienced but young and talented squad led by Nedanovski and Stoilov awaits an extremely difficult tie against Rhein-Neckar Löwen which separates them from reaching the EHF European League's group stages. In what once was a regular fixture in the EHF Champions League, the Red and Blacks and RNL now meet in the EHF European League's qualification round.
“I expect a fierce tie and hopefully, we are going to show why HC Vardar 1961 is still the best Macedonian club. At the same time, we are going to fully use these matches to prepare our young squad for the upcoming season in the Macedonian Super League, and when you play a handball giant like what RNL is, you can only gain experience out of it,” says Ristovski.
Also, Ristovski is pretty familiar with the German club as he once proudly wore its shirt and even lifted the Bundesliga title back in 2016. However, even though the Bundesliga club is the favourite on paper, the overall record is on Vardar's side with the Macedonian club winning seven and drawing one of their past 10 matches against RNL.
“We couldn't have wished for a tougher opponent in the draw, but HC Vardar 1961 is used to defying the odds, and nobody expected this club to win the EHF Champions League, but it did, not once but twice. Even though the quality of the squad isn't at that level now, it's a massive challenge for us and it's going to be 120 minutes of hard fight as we hope and believe in our qualities,” Petrić concludes.
Vardar's new era is off to a winning start after lifting a record-breaking 14th trophy at the annual pre-season International Handball Tournament in Struga, and the Jane Sandanski arena is getting ready to erupt once again and be the squad's eight player in the first leg of the EHF European League qualification round against RNL on Saturday.
Photos © HC Vardar 1961