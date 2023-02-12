FTC finish the group phase on a high with away win

GROUP A

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 25:28 (9:15)

FTC right back Katrin Klujber was once again her team’s top scorer, with seven goals, becoming only the fourth player this season to hit the 90-goal milestone, currently with 92

the Hungarian side’s captain, Aniko Cirjenics-Kovacsics, scored the team’s 6000 th goal in the history of the European premium competition, only the fourth team to reach this level

FTC finished in fourth place in the standings and will face Buducnost in the play-offs, while Odense meet Storhamar in the same phase of the competition, as the two sides try to secure a quarter-finals berth

this was the lowest amount of points secured by FTC since the introduction of the new format of the European premium competition – 15 – one less than in the 2020/21 season

Odense finished the group phase with three losses in the last four matches, and still need one more win to secure their best-ever win tally in a single season in the competition

Odense lament missed chances

Only two outfield players – Zsuzsanna Tomori and Dorka Papp – failed to score a goal for FTC, as the Hungarian side tried to help all their players get a share of the action against Odense.

The attacking efficiency was the thing that really hampered Odense, with only 44% of attacks being converted into goals, as Lois Abbingh and Dione Housheer, the two Dutch backs from the Danish side combined for 11 goals from 22 shots.

The result did not impact the final standings, but will surely act as a big motivator for FTC, who has been a hit-and-miss team this season.