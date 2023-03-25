FTC reach quarter-finals for the first time since 2019

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria sealed a comfortable five-goal win in the second leg of their EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 play-off tie against WHC Buducnost BEMAX to set up a quarter-final clash with Metz Handball.

The Hungarian side led throughout both games, despite the fact that Buducnost's strong spirit never faltered. After a hard-fought win in Podgorica, with top performances again from Antje Angela Malestein and Alicia Stolle, FTC celebrated once again in front of their fans, who provided additional support with loud chants from the stands.

FTC's victory was great revenge for their 50:48 defeat on aggregate in the play-offs against Buducnost in the 2020/21 season.