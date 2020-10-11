Braila advance to round 3, THC and Molde have one foot in the door

The inaugural season of the European League Women, the new second-tier continental club competition, threw off at the weekend with four qualification round 2 games.

In the only double-header, played in Romania, the local team H.C. Dunărea Brăila narrowly defeated Norway’s Tertnes Bergen.

on Saturday, Braila won the first leg 28:26, and Bergen’s 26:25 revenge on the following day was not enough for their Norwegian rivals

Serbian right back Marina Dmitrovic made the biggest impact at Braila, scoring six goals on Saturday and eight on Sunday

two other clashes on Saturday were first leg matches, with the second leg to be played next weekend

another double-header will also take place next weekend, between Paris 92 and IUVENTA Michalovce

the round 2 winners will join 20 other teams in qualification round 3, to be played on 14/15 and 21/22 November

Thüringer HC, Molde have decisive first-leg wins

While Braila are already through, THC made a massive step towards the next round, winning 39:24 at WAT Atzgersdorf, so the second leg match should be a mere formality.

Similar to Atzgersdorf, another Austrian side Hypo Niederösterreich are on the brink of leaving the tournament. A 28:19 defeat at Molde HK Elite gives the four-time EHF Champions League winners just a marginal chance for a strong comeback.

On Saturday, it was the centre back Anniken Obaidli who led by example at Molde, scoring 11 goals from 13 shots.