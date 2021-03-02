Fuechse Sporting4
Füchse Berlin end Group B with golden key

EHF / Tiago Nogueira02 March 2021, 19:50

In the last round of Group B, Füchse Berlin didn’t give Sporting CP (29:19) any chance. The German team was very consistent in defensive and offensive terms and keeps first place in Group B.

With a powerful second half, Füchse Berlin stamped their sixth triumph in Group B of the EHF European League with no doubt.

GROUP B
FÜCHSE BERLIN (GER) vs SPORTING CP (POR) 29:19 (14:10)

  • Füchse Berlin conquered first place in Group B
  • Dejan Milosavljev collected 13 saves during the game
  • Hans Lindberg scored eight goals for Füchse; Pedro Valdés five for Sporting
  • if Kristianstad loses against Nimes, Sporting CP maintain third place

Hans Lindberg was on fire

The right wing of Füchse Berlin, Hans Lindberg, was at a great level against this Portuguese team with eight goals. And with the wall Milosavljev (13 saves), the German side ended Group B with golden key.

I think we deserved the win today; in the beginning we had some problems but we got into the game and managed it really well. For us it is important to win the group for the rest of the tournament
Jaron Siewert
Head Coach, Füchse Berlin
