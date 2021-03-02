Füchse Berlin end Group B with golden key

In the last round of Group B, Füchse Berlin didn’t give Sporting CP (29:19) any chance. The German team was very consistent in defensive and offensive terms and keeps first place in Group B.

With a powerful second half, Füchse Berlin stamped their sixth triumph in Group B of the EHF European League with no doubt.

GROUP B

FÜCHSE BERLIN (GER) vs SPORTING CP (POR) 29:19 (14:10)

Füchse Berlin conquered first place in Group B

Dejan Milosavljev collected 13 saves during the game

Hans Lindberg scored eight goals for Füchse; Pedro Valdés five for Sporting

if Kristianstad loses against Nimes, Sporting CP maintain third place

Hans Lindberg was on fire

The right wing of Füchse Berlin, Hans Lindberg, was at a great level against this Portuguese team with eight goals. And with the wall Milosavljev (13 saves), the German side ended Group B with golden key.