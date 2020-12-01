Füchse Berlin collected the third win in three games in Group B of the EHF European League. This time against Dinamo Bucuresti (33:29).

With both goalkeepers on fire in Berlin, the German team stamped another triumph in Group B as a result of the offensive power.

GROUP B

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 33:29 (15:12)

•Füchse Berlin remain unbeaten in the EHF European League

•Heidarirad Saeid collected fifteen saves during the game

•Mijajlo Marsenic scores six goals for Füchse Berlin; Diogo Hebo and Gavriloaia also six for Dinamo

•This is the third defeat in Group B for Dinamo Bucuresti

Marsenic, Lindberg and Genz key to Füchse victory

Mijajlo Marsenic and Hans Lindberg, with 11 goals combined, and the wall Frederik Genz were the foundation of the success of the hosts' success in another chapter of Group B. Note also Heidarirad Saeid, with an amazing number of saves (15) during the game.