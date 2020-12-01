Kristianstad back to their winning ways

IFK Kristianstad, after losing last week against Sporting CP, reversed the cycle and didn’t give Tatran Presov (32:25) any chance.

An amazing game by Adam Nyfjäll (seven goals in eight shots) was the key to Kristianstad’s return to victory in the EHF European League.

GROUP B

IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs Tatran Presov (SVK) 32:25 (14:13)

•IFK Kristianstad achieved a very important win in Group B

•Adam Nyfjäll was the best scorer of the match and scores seven goals for Kristianstad

•Oliver Rabek was uninspired during the game (4 goals in 10 shots)

•Tatran Presov has three defeats in three games

Nyfjäll and Petersen crucial to Kristianstad's success

After such a balanced start (14:13 at half-time) there was nothing to predict that IFK Kristianstad would win quite easily reaching the final whistle up by seven. Nyfjäll and Petersen exhibited at a great level and helped the Swedish team very much.