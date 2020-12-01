Kristianstad back to their winning ways
IFK Kristianstad, after losing last week against Sporting CP, reversed the cycle and didn’t give Tatran Presov (32:25) any chance.
An amazing game by Adam Nyfjäll (seven goals in eight shots) was the key to Kristianstad’s return to victory in the EHF European League.
GROUP B
IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs Tatran Presov (SVK) 32:25 (14:13)
•IFK Kristianstad achieved a very important win in Group B
•Adam Nyfjäll was the best scorer of the match and scores seven goals for Kristianstad
•Oliver Rabek was uninspired during the game (4 goals in 10 shots)
•Tatran Presov has three defeats in three games
Nyfjäll and Petersen crucial to Kristianstad's success
After such a balanced start (14:13 at half-time) there was nothing to predict that IFK Kristianstad would win quite easily reaching the final whistle up by seven. Nyfjäll and Petersen exhibited at a great level and helped the Swedish team very much.
We knew in advance that it was going to be a tough match against Tatran Presov. We also knew that they would only have 12 players available so we wanted to play at a high pace for 60 minutes to tire them out. I think we make a good match, a good defense that gives us a lot of counterattacks and I am also happy with our attacking game. We are mobile, aggressive and moving towards goal today.