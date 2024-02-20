Füchse register first loss of the season, Dinamo win Romanian derby

For me, this match was very difficult considering how much time I had to prepare for this match. We only had two days, one of which was Sunday, which we used to regenerate and recuperate. As long as we were able to stick to our previously-agreed tactics, at the very beginning of the match, we played excellently. Then the old habitsbecame visible again such as a lack of discipline in defense and technical errors, which brought them back from our five-goal lead. In the second half, we improved some things and played well in defense. Despite this, we conceded some easy goals and were even worse in those clear scoring chances. The match ended with a draw, which does not suit us at the moment, but nevertheless we will not raise the 'white flag'. I congratulate Velenje on a very good game, as they managed to pick themselves up after a big defeat in Skjern. They were really excellent in all segments of the game. We have to prepare better for the second leg.

Kasim Kamenica Head coach, RK Nexe