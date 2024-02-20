20240220

Füchse register first loss of the season, Dinamo win Romanian derby

The second evening of the main round of the EHF European League Men provided a dramatic setting, with plenty of twists and turns, delivering one of the biggest upsets of the season, as reigning champions Füchse Berlin lost their second match in the last two seasons, 31:32, against Sporting CP.

RK Nexe took a point from Gorenje Velenje, while Skjern Handbold extended their winning run to two matches against IK Sävehof, with Bjerringbro/Silkeborg and SG Flensburg-Handewitt also cruising to clear wins.

  • reigning champions Füchse Berlin have lost their first match of the season, 31:32, against Sporting CP, after the joint top scorer of the EHF EURO 2024, left back Martim Costa, scored 12 goals for the Portuguese side, nine of which came in the second half
  • in the Romanian derby between Dinamo Bucuresti and CSM Constanta, the hosts took their clearest win against their rivals in five years, 33:23

  • Flensburg-Handewitt confirmed their attacking credentials, as the top attacking team in the competition, with 292 goals scored in eight matches following their 36:26 win against Vojvodina

  • Thomas Solstad, William Bogojevic and Morten Olsen combined for 24 of Bjerringbro/Silkeborg’s goals in their 36:30 win against Kadetten Schaffhausen

  • Dinamo’s right wing, Andrii Akimenko, who scored nine goals against Constanta, jumped in the second place of the top goal scorer standings, with 58 goals, two less than the current leader, Andy Schmid

GROUP II

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Skjern Handbold (DEN) 27:29 (12:13)

After a dominating win against Gorenje last week, 45:31, Skjern extended their fantastic run in the Main Round, taking their second win in two matches, dealing a heavy blow for IK Sävehof’s chances of a quarter-finals berth. 22-year-old right back Joaquim Rebelo Vila Nova Nazaré had another marquee match, with eight goals, after putting nine past Gorenje last week, helping his side create a three-point advantage over the third place, currently held by the Swedish side.

I feel like we've struggled in attack all over the game. It was hard to win the man-man duels against their strong players. We're happy with how our defense looked in the first half, but overall this was a tough game.
Oli Mittun
Centre back, IK Sävehof
It was a tough game for us. We struggled in defense during the first half, and then got a little bit better in the second. After the break, we also became more effective in attack, which proved to be the key today.
Emil Siersbaek Bergholt
Line player, Skjern Handbold

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) vs RK Nexe (CRO) 27:27 (15:13)

After nearly three years, Branko Tamse was let go as the coach of RK Nexe, after qualifying in his maiden season for the EHF Finals Men. Nexe have been perennial contenders, but their level has dropped this season and the decision came to boost their chances, yet the first match without Tamse left Nexe wondering what could have been. A second-half comeback against RK Gorenje Velenje was left fruitless, as veteran left wing Manuel Strlek missed a shot with 31 seconds left, with the two sides sharing the spoils, 27:27, as Skjern took advantage of this result.

First of all, I can only say ˝hats off to my players.˝ They showed very good energy on the court and played a great game even without our key left-hander. I would like to praise my team once again. They showed heart and courage against a really good Nasice team.
Zoran Jovicic
Head coach, RK Gorenje Velenje
For me, this match was very difficult considering how much time I had to prepare for this match. We only had two days, one of which was Sunday, which we used to regenerate and recuperate. As long as we were able to stick to our previously-agreed tactics, at the very beginning of the match, we played excellently. Then the old habitsbecame visible again such as a lack of discipline in defense and technical errors, which brought them back from our five-goal lead. In the second half, we improved some things and played well in defense. Despite this, we conceded some easy goals and were even worse in those clear scoring chances. The match ended with a draw, which does not suit us at the moment, but nevertheless we will not raise the 'white flag'. I congratulate Velenje on a very good game, as they managed to pick themselves up after a big defeat in Skjern. They were really excellent in all segments of the game. We have to prepare better for the second leg.
Kasim Kamenica
Head coach, RK Nexe

GROUP III

Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN) vs. Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 36:30 (17:15)

After the clear 28:38 away defeat at Flensburg, Bjerringbro-Silkeborg are back on track, now equal on four points with Kadetten Schaffhausen. Despite we've seen 66 goals, the match was imprinted by two strong goalkeepers - Mikkel Lövkvist (BSV) saved 15 shots, Kristian Pilipovic 13. The hosts were constantly ahead the whole match mainly thanks to the seven goals from eight attempts for Alfred Solstad in the first half. After Kadetten managed to reduce the gap from 9:13 to 13:14, Bjerringbro again took full control in the second and were constantly ahead by five or six goals from minute 41 on. Solstad (9), William Bogojevic (8) and Morten Olsen (7) were BSV’s top scorers, while Ariel Pietrasik netted eight for Kadetten.

I am satisfied with this six-goal win. Kadetten have taken points from Flensburg-Handewitt in the past which means they have a good team. Winning by six against them is very good for us.
Morten Toft Olsen
Centre back, Bjerringbro-Silkeborg
Congratulations to Bjerringbro-Silkeborg. They were a better team. They scored 36 goals, so we could not win. I just have to congratulate them.
Hrvoje Horvat
Head coach, Kadetten Schaffhausen

Vojvodina (SRB) vs. SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 26:36 (13:14)

SG Flensburg-Handewitt are on a perfect way towards the straight quarter-finals ticket. Having six points on their account and after winning both Main Round matches by a ten-goals gap they've officially secured the favorite role for themselves. Vojvodina remain on two points and are on the bottom of the group after their second defeat. Flensburg had a flying start (4:1 and 8:4), before Vojvodina managed to find the right rhythm. From 8:9 on, the match was on the edge, but Flensburg were able to stay in front. Right after 14:14, the visitors re-started their engines, allowing Vojvodina only six goals in the next 20 minutes and easily pulling away by waves of counter-attacks to the double-figured 30:20 lead. Biggest key for the clear win was Flensburg’s Bosnian goalkeeper Benjmain Buric, who saved 15 shots. Former SG shooter Petar Djordjic, who had joined Vojvodina in January, was the top scorer in this one scoring 10 goals, while August Pedersen netted eight for SG. 

I congratulate Flensburg on a well-deserved victory. We played well in the first half, but lacked rotation strength. We played against a team that may have the best shape in Europe and is among the top 5 teams in the world. When we look at their results, they get 10-15 goals difference at halftime against rivals in all competitions. An amazing team, basically the Scandinavian national team. We looked good in some moments. On the other hand, in the opening 10 minutes of the second we were far below the required level. In games like this one it's hard to rotate players, change them attack-defense. We're not used to that. We'll analyze this, and aim to become better.
Boris Rojevic
Head coach, Vojvodina
My impression of Vojvodina is very positive, especially considering how much they've progressed recently. I have known this club since 5 years ago when they played in the European League. Huge progress in all aspects. If we look at today's match, Vojvodina created a lot of problems for us in the first half, but we knew that if we manage calm, because we have individual quality, that we will open the gap. We were afraid of Vojvodina because they always had a good defense.
Nicolej Krickau
Head coach, SG Flensburg-Handewitt

GROUP IV

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Sporting CP (POR) 31:32 (19:13)

Füchse led by as many as six goals after 31 minutes, but the German powerhouse, the reigning champions in the second-tier European competition, scored only five goals in the first 22 minutes of the second half. On the back of an amazing defence, the fantastic Costa brothers – Martim (12 goals) and Francisco (seven goals) - turned the game around handing Sporting their second win in a row in the Main Round, as well as Füchse their first loss of the season. The two sides are now tied on the top two places, with a battle between them deciding which side will progress directly to the quarter-finals.

We still have everything in our own hands, we have to win in Lisbon with two goals and then celebrate in our home game against Constanta. The second half is something that cannot happen to us, we have to look at this and then keep our heads up again.
Jaron Siewert
Head coach, Füchse Berlin
This is an amazing night for us - we won against the leading team in the Bundesliga and one of the best in Europe at the moment. I am so proud of us.
Martim Costa
Left back, Sporting CP

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs CSM Constanta (ROU) 33:23 (16:10)

Dinamo’s top scorer this season, right wing Andrii Akimenko, scored six of his team’s first eight goals, being rendered unstoppable, to lift Dinamo to an early 8:5 lead in the Romanian derby. It was the closest Constanta could get to an unchained Dinamo side, which played for their lives in the competition, delivering a fantastic match on both sides of the ball, as Akimenko and right back Stanislav Kasparek combined for 16 goals, while goalkeeper Vladimir Cupara saved 14 shots for a 37.8 per cent saving efficiency, helping Dinamo take their maiden points in the group, tying Constanta in the standings.

I want to congratulate my team on an amazing game. Our defense was very strong and I think that won us the game. We worked on that, because in Lisbon we did not play as we wanted to, but in front of our fans, we can do amazing things. They gave us power today, the atmosphere was amazing and I want to thank them. We still have work to do, and we have to win the game next week in Constanta.
Xavi Pascual
Head coach, Dinamo Bucuresti
Spath Small
