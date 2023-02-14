Füchse seal group win with goal fest

GROUP D

Skanderborg-Aarhus (DEN) vs HC Motor (UKR) 33:30 (15:15)

With European League top scorer Ihor Turchenko, who struck eight times and is on 65 goals in total, again on fire, HC Motor had the better start against Skanderborg-Aarhus, who needed more than 20 minutes to get the upper hand.

The match was close until the score of 25:23 in the 47th minute, when the hosts had their strongest period, going on a 5:1 run for the decisive score of 30:24. Like Turchenko, Morten Hempel Jensen (Skanderborg) and Dmtryo Horiha scored eight goals. Skandeborg consolidated second position in this group with 12 points, while Motor remain last with three.

Nice try, but not this time. 😎 Kristoffer Lund Laursen with an amazing save! 🔥 #ehfel pic.twitter.com/TN9OpUNFVe — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 14, 2023

Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 32:40 (17:23)

For the second time in this season - after the 43:34 win at Eurofarm Pelister, Füchse Berlin scored 40 or more goals in an away match - their exceptional goal difference after eight matches and eight victories now stands at +62.

After a six-goal lead at the break, Berlin easily, and at full speed, pulled ahead to their first double-digit lead at 29:19, the biggest gap was 14 goals at 34:20. In the end, Irun managed to get closer, but stood little chance against the Füchse goal machine. 10 Berlin players were on the scorer list, topped by Milos Vujovic and his seven goals, while Irun still wait for their first point of 2023.

Tricking goalkeepers for more than 20 years: Mr. Hans Lindberg 🍷#ehfel @FuechseBerlin pic.twitter.com/kd90CmmvUJ — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 14, 2023

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs Aguas Santas Milaneza (POR) 27:27 (14:13)

What a thriller in Bitola as the final shot decided this crucial match with Joao Gomes’ missed chance seeing the sides share the points. 40 seconds before the end, Zharko Peshevski had levelled the result for the hosts with a penalty shot.

Eurofarm Pelister were never behind in the first 45 minutes, but there was never much between the sides and the visitors took the lead for the first time at 21:20, right after Eurofarm’s defence specialist Milorad Kukuski received a red card after his third suspension. The visitors suddenly had the upper hand, pulling ahead to 24:21, before Eurofarm Pelister enjoyed a 4:1 run to go level. Twice more Aguas Santas took the lead, twice more the hosts levelled the result - and kept themselves two points ahead of the Portuguese side in the race for the Last 16.