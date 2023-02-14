Skjern snatch ticket to the Last 16

GROUP C

Balatonfüredi KSE (HUN) vs RK Nexe (CRO) 28:31 (14:16)

Nexe defended their group leader status by defeating Balatonfüred thus eliminating their opponents from the competition. Despite 14 saves by Arián Andó and good defence, the Hungarian attack did not deliver, leaving Nexe in front throughout the whole match. After a slow start, Nexe managed to get their hands on a slender lead which they extended in the second half.

It was achieved thanks to good work with line player Gianfranco Pribetic and strong shots by Luka Moslavac, ending the night with seven and six goals respectively. Bence Szücs, Péter Hornyák and Stevan Sretenovic scored 21 Hungarian goals out of 28 and gave their side hope in the closing minutes. However, after Szücs received a red card, Nexe took advantage and secured a 31:28 win.

Skjern Handbold (DEN) vs Alpla Hard (AUT) 27:23 (13:10)

Skjern Handbold are the final Last 16 passengers from group C, after leaving Alpla Hard without a win and at the bottom of the table. Alpla Hard netted only two times in the opening 10 minutes of the match and it says enough about their offensive display. Skjern had good movement of the ball and with the help of two goals from Alfred Jönsson, who was at six goals by the final buzzer.

The Austrian side returned to life with Golub Doknic's saves but a series of Skjern goals saw the lead extended to five. There were glimpses of hope for a turnaround in the second half as almost every Hard player netted, with Luca Raschle leading the way, but Skjern stayed strong and celebrated their progression to the Last 16.

Emil Siersbæk Bergholt with an acrobatic skill for @SkjernHaandbold 🙃#ehfel pic.twitter.com/2bbRtmRdiF — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 14, 2023

Sporting CP (POR) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) 38:31 (15:14)

Sporting got their revenge for a 32:29 defeat in round 2 and took over the second spot in the Group from Granollers. In a first half full of attractive saves from both sides, Leonel Maciel was at 33 per cent save efficiency with seven saves while Rangel Luan da Rosa stopped nine Sporting attempts at a 41 per cent save efficiency. Granollers were the first to take the advantage (6:3) but Sporting's fastbreaks saw the Portuguese side stay in touch.

The home side got their hands on their first lead in the match mid-way through the first half and stretched it out to 24:19 in the second half. Yusuf Faruk and Jan Gurri Arregay shone for their respective sides but an outstanding performance by the Costa brothers and Salvador Salvador took over the spotlight, backed by Leonel Maciel giving an impetus to his teammates, closing the night with 14 saves.