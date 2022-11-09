Gassama face club coach in crunch match at EHF EURO

For one of the Spanish players, the match is a special one: line player Kaba Gassama. Since the summer of 2022, she plays for German and EHF European League champions and EHF Champions League participants SG BBM Bietigheim.

So, she will not only play against four Bietigheim teammates on Wednesday (live on EHFTV at 20:30 CET), but also against her club coach: Markus Gaugisch, the Bietigheim coach who has also taken over the Germany national team since last April.

“I am a bit nervous as they know me so well, but I also know their system,” said Gassama, who arrived from French side Fleury Loiret, where she played for one season after winning the EHF European League with Nantes in 2021. Her home club is BM Granollers.

And Granollers were the reason why she moved to Germany.

“Bietigheim’s Spanish goalkeeper Vicente Alamo is from Granollers. He asked me: ‘Kaba, we need a pivot.’ I said: ‘Why not, this is a good team, they play Champions League, they are the German champions.’ So, I tried it.”

In Bietigheim, Gassama became successor of Luisa Schulze, who left after the club’s perfect 2021/22 season, which saw them win more than 50 straight matches and three trophies: EHF European League champions, German Bundesliga, and domestic cup.

“Living in Germany is different to Spain or France, but there are so many nice people around. And the success we have in Champions League and German league makes everything easier for me. When you arrive in a new team, you need to have good vibes. And when you win so many matches, it is more than OK,” Gassama said.