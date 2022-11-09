Poland’s assets: big hearts, will, and character

“We will have a very special atmosphere. Montenegrin fans are really amazing, they are always like an eighth player on the court. But even without thinking about the fans, it will be a tough game, as Montenegro really play well at this championship”, says Achruk.

Her coach, Norwegian Arne Senstad, has his own special memories with the fans in the Moraca Arena.

“In 2010, when I was coach of Norwegian club Storhamar, we faced the good old Buducnost team in the quarter-final of the EHF Cup Winners’ Cup – and sensationally beat them by six goals on home ground,” Senstad recalls.

“Then we travelled to Podgorica, and with all those incredible fans it took Buducnost only 20 minutes to be ahead by 10 goals – only because of this atmosphere.”

In the end, Senstad and Storhamar went down by 35:20.

Still, the goal of the Polish team is clearly set, according to Achruk: “We dream of making it to the main round. The chances in every match are fifty-fifty. We never give up and always do our best, no matter what the score is, we want to leave the court and say: we have our heads up and we gave all we could.”

The best example of the new strength of the Polish side came last Monday, turning a 16:20 deficit against Spain with 10 minutes into a 22:20 lead – and ultimately a win.

For Achruk, it was a matter of development.

“We are really happy after this amazing game. We played really good against Germany, fast, with a strong defence, did not cause many mistakes, but we lost,” she says.

“Against Spain it was not a beautiful game, we made many mistakes, had problems in attack, but in the last five minutes we showed our character and hearts. We were down by four and we won, we always believed in us.”