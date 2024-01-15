Poland crush Faroese dreams

Poland, however, had other thoughts and the game proved a scrappy fight for most of the 60 minutes – before securing a 32:28 victory to finish third in group D.

The game was marked by Szymon Sicko and Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu's individual performances, with the duo showing why they have been the main protagonists for their teams. But too many mistakes in the closing quarter by the debutants gave Poland the chance to finally get ahead and take the win.

Poland vs Faroe Islands 32:28 (15:15)