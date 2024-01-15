Poland crush Faroese dreams
Ahead of the last games in Men’s EHF EURO 2024 group D, there was still a chance for the Faroe Islands to reach the main round – but they needed a huge win over Poland to do so.
It was a pleasure to play this game, even though we were already eliminated. As a professional player, you train to play this kind of games. It was really important for us to win it, as it is way more pleasurable to go home with a win and a small smile on your face. This has been a tough EURO, losing the two first games but we are in a new cycle, it’s a new team and the mentality will hopefully change a little bit in the future.
It was a very difficult game to play in goal because with so many free shots in the middle and every time they shoot from distance it was [Szymon] Sicko and he was amazing. It was very hard to save the ball, but I just feel that they won in on the physique and on the one-on-one, a little bit like Slovenia and we have to work on that.